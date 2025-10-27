Skip Navigation
Canada’s Doug Ford Says Trump’s Reaction Is Proof Reagan Ad Was Genius

The Ontario premier says it was “the best ad I ever ran.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford wears a cap that says "Canada Is Not For Sale."
David Kawai/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Ontario Premier Doug Ford thinks that the Ronald Reagan anti-tariff commercial that set President Trump off was “the best ad I ever ran.” 

The TV ad featured an edited 1987 radio address from President Reagan, in which he stated that tariffs only serve to “hurt every American.” Trump was so bothered by the ad using someone he likes to compare himself to against him that he started another trade war with Canada, announcing an additional 10 percent tariff on its products over the weekend.

“Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs,” Trump posted to Truth Social to justify the tariff hike. “The Reagan Foundation said that they, ‘created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,’ and ‘did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.’”

But the premier of Ontario, which produced the ad in the first place, isn’t bothered.

“You know why President Trump is so upset right now? It was because it was effective,” Ford said on Monday. “The only people that win in a tariff war are the people around the world that don’t necessarily see eye to eye with us and with the United States.”  

Ford says the ad has received over “a billion impressions around the world.” 

This shared animosity underscores the schisms that Trump’s retaliatory tariffs have caused with some of America’s closest allies. 

“We can’t control the trade policy of the United States. We recognize that that policy has fundamentally changed from the policy in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, and it’s a situation where the United States has tariffs against every one of their trading partners,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters last Friday, when Trump first began fuming about the ad. “What we can control, absolutely, is how we build here at home.… What we can also control, or at least heavily influence, is developing new partnerships and opportunities, including with the economic giants of Asia, which is the focus of this trip.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Wisconsin Issues Dire Warning About Trump’s Effect on Obamacare Costs

The Donald Trump effect is here.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers stands at an event
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Health care access could soon become a pipe dream for some Wisconsinites if Congress doesn’t muster up a budget.

The government shut down 27 days ago, in large part over a debate on the merits of the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits, which assist individuals making upward of 400 percent of the federal poverty level. Still, neither national political party appears willing to shatter Congress’s stalemate on how to fund Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget, which included details to slice billions from Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid.

Open enrollment for the subsidized coverage is just days away, but failing to extend the premium tax credits could raise premiums by thousands of dollars a year for people within the affected income bracket all over the country. In Wisconsin, those hardest hit could see their premiums rise by more than $30,000 per year, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers warned Monday.

Age and residency also factor into eligibility for the credits. In Barron County, a 60-year-old couple making $85,000 could see their premiums rise by 800 percent to an annual increase of more than $33,000. Roughly 32 percent of Barron County is above the age of 60, while 73 percent of the population makes less than $100,000 per year, according to 2020 census data.

In a statement, Evers argued that the ongoing congressional failure will make “healthcare coverage costs skyrocket.”

“Republicans’ reckless decisions are causing prices on everything to go up, from groceries to gas—Wisconsinites cannot afford to pay even more for healthcare, too,” Evers said. “Republicans need to end this chaos and stop working to make healthcare more expensive. It’s that simple.”

But Wisconsin is far from the only state expected to suffer. As of last week, more than a dozen states had opened up their Obamacare marketplace for a window-shopping period, including California, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Maryland, and Maine. Individuals in those states could similarly see prices rise by thousands of dollars annually.

Idaho, which has roughly 135,000 enrollees on the marketplace, opened its Affordable Care Act marketplace portal Thursday with a slew of new price tags, offering the nation a glimpse into federal health care services sans federal support. More than 6 percent of the state population, roughly 13,000 people, stand to lose the premium tax credits.

Read more about health insurance premiums:
Obamacare Costs Jump in Red State as Trump Shutdown Drags On
Edith Olmsted
/

The Shady Right-Wing Billionaire Who Just Paid the Military’s Salaries

Here’s who is believed to have given Donald Trump a massive helping hand during the shutdown.

Donald Trump smiles while standing at a podium
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The mystery donor who wrote President Donald Trump a $130 million check for the military is believed to be 83-year-old conservative billionaire Tim Mellon.

Two people familiar with the conversations identified Mellon to The New York Times, which published the development Saturday. Mellon inherited his fortune from his grandfather, banking magnate and former Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon, and he has become a major player in conservative politics in his own right over the past decade.

Mellon donated a whopping $150 million to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, surpassed only by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, according to Open Secrets. The day after Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges that same year, Mellon donated $50 million to Trump’s super PAC, one of the single largest disclosed contributions ever.

With this latest donation, it’s clearer than ever that Trump’s White House has been bought and paid for by the billionaire class. But this particular payment will hardly make a dent. Split among the military’s 1.3 million service members, the donation will come out to about $100 per person.

Last week, Trump announced that his administration had received a $130 million donation, and the Department of Defense confirmed that the government had accepted the money in order to “offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits” under the “general gift acceptance authority.”

On Friday, Trump declined to say who the donor was, only saying he was “a great American citizen” and a “substantial man” who would “prefer that his name not be mentioned.”

Budget experts argued that the donation violated the Antideficiency Act, which puts barriers on the use of funds and personnel during an appropriations lapse, prohibiting the use of funds not allocated by Congress. Legal experts pointed out that Trump was already going out on a limb legally by repurposing other DOD funding to keep service members paid.

Hafiz Rashid
/

“You’re Dead, Liberal”: Federal Agent Threatens to Shoot Veteran

Federal agents in Chicago, alongside Trump’s Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino, feel empowered to do whatever they want.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Department of Homeland Security personnel, and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino stand together. Everyone is masked but Bovino.
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Department of Homeland Security personnel, and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino stand together outside the ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois, on September 27.

A federal agent blatantly violated a court order against using excessive force against journalists and protesters last Thursday by pointing a gun in a veteran’s face, saying “Bang, bang” and “You’re dead, liberal.”

The Chicago Headline Club, a nonprofit representing journalists in the Chicago area, filed a complaint in federal court after the incident, which took place in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. Local residents had gathered to observe and protest a large presence of federal agents in the area, and Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino did not respond well or care to take the earlier court order into consideration.

According to the complaint, combat veteran Chris Gentry was “lawfully standing on the side of the road voicing his opposition as agents were driving by in their vehicles.” That’s when an agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

That was just one of many shocking incidents that day. Bovino also allegedly threw a tear gas canister into a crowd of protesters, who, according to the complaint, were not violent or committing any crimes. Some of the protesters attempted to talk to Bovino and other federal agents there and were rebuffed. Bovino and his colleagues instead shoved several people and threw more tear gas canisters at them, according to the complaint.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed in a social media post that protesters “shot at agents with commercial artillery shell fireworks” and that they attacked federal agents first, which the complaint calls a lie. Further, the complaint quotes protesters who say that the crowd in Little Village was peaceful. Bovino claimed to a reporter at the scene Thursday that he was hit with a rock, but did not appear to be injured.

Federal Judge Sara Ellis has ordered Bovino to appear in court Tuesday to testify about Thursday’s incidents, as well as sit for a five-hour deposition on November 5.

Judging by Bovino and his fellow federal agents’ actions on Thursday, court orders and legal action don’t appear to be a deterrent. Other federal agents nationwide, particularly those working for ICE, have made violent arrests and lied about them, even dragging a four-foot-six blind man outside of a Portland detention facility and dropping him on his head earlier this month.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

“F***ing Insane”: The Move That Ruined Jack Smith’s Case Against Trump

Jack Smith made one major mistake when bringing his case against Donald Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith looks down while standing at a podium
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The fatal flaw in the criminal cases against Donald Trump: credibility.

Ex-special prosecutor Jack Smith’s legal team was expecting to file the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case in the nation’s capital. But in an attempt to play the case by the book, Smith surprised them by opting to file in Florida instead, where the case would have a one in six chance of landing in Judge Aileen Cannon’s courtroom, reported The Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis in their book, Injustice.

“Are you all fucking insane?” David Raskin, a federal prosecutor who had worked on the case, blurted out in a Justice Department hallway at the time, according to the Post.

Smith believed then that filing in Florida could place the case on firmer legal footing, reducing the possibility that the most egregious charges could be overturned down the line. Smith further trusted that even if the case was randomly assigned to Cannon, they would be able to prove Trump was guilty by sheer volume of evidence.

“I’m not worried about Florida,” Smith told Justice Department officials while presenting his decision.

Instead, once the case was in her hands, Cannon blatantly took steps to drag it out and turn the tide in Trump’s favor.

A year on, the decision to bring the case to Cannon’s doorstep has been interpreted as the case’s death knell. The quest to bring Trump to justice for his alleged crimes disintegrated by election night 2024, by which point the MAGA leader had managed to transform the myriad cases against him into supposed evidence that he was being unfairly prosecuted by a Democratic presidential administration and its DOJ.

Trump has since rejiggered the Justice Department in his image, leveraging its heft to prosecute his own perceived political enemies, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former special counsel James Comey. His next target is California Senator Adam Schiff.

Smith has also become the subject of conservative-centric controversies. Republican lawmakers accused the former special prosecutor earlier this month of spying on them during his investigation of Trump, claiming Smith tapped their phone lines and monitored their phone calls. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley dubbed the right-wing scandal “worse than Watergate.”

Smith and his team have vehemently denied those allegations, clarifying in a letter that they obtained telephone toll records, which only contain information pertaining to incoming and outgoing phone numbers and call duration. They do not contain any details of a call’s contents.

Smith conducted two parallel investigations into Trump, both of which resulted in indictments. They centered on allegations that Trump mishandled and retained classified records after the end of his first presidential term, and his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty on all charges before the charges were dropped altogether after the 2024 election due to Justice Department policy that prevents the prosecution of a sitting president.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

ICE Detains British Journalist Who Dared Criticize Israel

Immigration agents have revoked journalist and media commentator Sami Hamdi’s visa—and are now detaining him.

Sami Hamdi speaks at a lectern that “reads Palestine Convention 2024 Gaza.”
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, seemingly at the behest of the vehemently Islamaphobic Laura Loomer, has detained well-known British Muslim journalist Sami Hamdi in the middle of his U.S. speaking tour because he is critical of Israel. 

Hamdi was taken by ICE on Sunday at San Francisco International Airport, just a few hours after speaking at a Council for American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, gala. He is the managing director at The International Interest, an organization that “advises on geopolitical environments and risks across the globe,” according to its website. 

“Thanks to the work of [Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem] and [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal,” wrote Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. “Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country.”

CAIR put out a very different statement. 

“Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government’s genocide is a blatant affront to free speech,” the organization wrote. “Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots. This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end.”

Loomer, an informal Trump adviser, took credit for Hamdi’s detainment, as she was posting obsessively about him for days prior to his arrest—calling Hamdi a Muslim Brotherhood jihadist who supports Hamas. 

“This is not a ‘commentator.’ This is not a ‘guest speaker.’ This is a foreign agitator embedded in jihadist power networks—operating on U.S. soil and training U.S. activists overseas outside the reach of American law-enforcement,” Loomer wrote Sunday on X. “Let this serve as a warning to every jihadi operative, every Brotherhood front, and every Marxist collaborator using America as a staging ground: We are no longer just exposing you—we are forcing consequences.” 

Loomer posted a video of Hamdi speaking positively about armed Palestinian resistance on October 7, while speaking vehemently against Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians. 

“Netanyahu did not envisage that for the first time since 1948 … Palestinians would actually retake land back from the Israelis … that Palestinians would be able to hold those territories for more than 72 hours,” he said in the video. “Celebrate the victory. Allah has shown the world that no normalization can erase the Palestinian cause.”  

Loomer, without proof, also claimed that Hamdi has ambiguous ties to New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, who has received a massive amount of hate as the potential first Muslim mayor of NYC. 

It’s telling that the White House seems to be following the marching orders of a woman who quite literally hates Muslims for a living. Hamdi’s detainment is in the same vein as those of Mahmoud Khalil, Rümeysa Öztürk, and Mohsen Mahdawi. It’s clear that anyone who dares speak ill of Israel—especially those of Arab or Muslim descent—are at risk of being attacked, muzzled, and deported. 

Edith Olmsted
/

Just Who Exactly Does Mike Johnson Think Is in Charge of Government?

The House speaker gave his dumbest excuse yet for why the shutdown is dragging on.

House Speaker Mike Johnson raises his finger and speaks during a press conference
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson is taking playing dumb to a whole new level.

During a press conference Monday to highlight the so-called “Democrat Shutdown,” Johnson went so far as to claim that Republicans, who control the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives, weren’t the ones running the government.

“The Democrats are required to open the government. They keep saying the Republicans are in charge of government. We aren’t—not in the Senate!” Johnson said. “Sixty votes control the Senate. Not a bare majority.”

With the government shutdown entering its fourth week, Johnson has turned playing dumb into an art form as he abstains from actually leading his party. During his daily delivery of remarks to the press, Johnson has incessantly insisted he hasn’t heard about anything bad his government has done while running a deluded defense of President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Monday, Johnson also claimed that cutting trillions of funds to Medicaid had actually “strengthened” the program. Meanwhile, Republicans have repeatedly refused to guarantee the continuance of essential Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year.

Johnson also doubled down on the Trump administration’s latest excuse for not providing funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, starting in November—despite previous USDA guidance. “I got a summary of the whole legal analysis, and it certainly looks legitimate to me,” he said, claiming that contingency funds would require a trade-off for school lunches and infant formula.

The speaker has used the government shutdown to banish Republican lawmakers back to their districts for an extended vacation, where Johnson claimed Monday they were doing “some of the most meaningful work of their careers.” Crucially, the speaker has also used the government shutdown as an excuse not to swear in a duly elected Democrat from Arizona, who is poised to deliver the final signature on a petition to force a vote on releasing the government files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Mulls More Aid to Argentina as Government Shutdown Continues

SNAP funding is about to expire thanks to the government shutdown, leaving millions of Americans hungry. But Donald Trump still wants more money for Argentina.

Donald Trump waves as he gets off Air Force One.
Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Donald Trump hasn’t ruled out giving more money to Argentina, he told reporters on Air Force One on Monday.

The president claimed that the country’s midterm election results on Sunday, which went very well for right-wing President Javier Milei, are good for the United States because bonds have gone up, making “a lot of money for the United States.” When a reporter asked if Argentina would need “more support,” referring to the president’s $40 billion bailout of the country, Trump replied in the affirmative.

“They might. Yeah, we would consider it,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments come as SNAP funding is set to expire in five days thanks to the government shutdown, with millions of Americans expected to lose food stamps across the country. Health care subsidies are also on the verge of expiring in the U.S., causing health insurance premiums to skyrocket for millions of Americans.

Meanwhile, the up to $40 billion bailout for Argentina that Trump has already approved benefited major hedge funds, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Pimco, as well as Robert Citrone, a close friend of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who founded the hedge fund Discovery Capital Management.

Thus, when Trump brags that Argentina’s right-wing government is making money for the U.S., he’s not referring to the average American struggling to make ends meet, but rather financial executives and hedge funds. But Trump never was too worried about how the average American is doing.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Kicks Off Fresh Tariff War Over Canada’s Ronald Reagan Ad

Donald Trump’s tantrum over the Canadian ad continues.

Donald Trump speaks and gestures while sitting in the Oval Office
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is economically punishing Canada (and the American public) for daring to televise Ronald Reagan’s position on tariffs.

The president announced Saturday that America’s northern neighbor would literally pay for Ontario’s decision to air portions of one of Reagan’s 1987 radio addresses, in which the conservative icon argued that tariffs undermine economic prosperity and only serve to “hurt every American.” The 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods would increase by at least 10 percent, Trump said.

The advert really irked Trump, who claimed that the very real speech was a “fake.” Trump also cited the advertisement as his reason for canceling trade talks with Canada and then deciding to actually impose more levies on America’s Hat as recompense for the stunt.

“Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “The Reagan Foundation said that they, ‘created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,’ and ‘did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.’

“The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their ‘rescue’ on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States. Now the United States is able to defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!).”

While the ad stitched together some of Reagan’s quotes from different parts of the speech, none of the soundbites used in the ad were made up. In fact, the speech in its entirety reveals Reagan was much harsher on tariffs than the ad made him out to be.

The ad was developed by Ontario’s provincial government. The goal of the ad, per Ontario Premier Doug Ford, was to reach as many Americans as possible. After a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ford announced the decision to pull the ad, which will officially stop airing on Monday.

But ultimately, Trump doesn’t appear able to grapple with the reality that his Republican hero considered his favorite economic stratagem a total dud.

“Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!” Trump continued in his post. “Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10 percent over and above what they are paying now.”

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One Monday, Trump said he had no interest in meeting with Carney to resolve the matter, further elaborating that he wouldn’t be meeting with Carney “for a while.”

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Brags About Taking Dementia Test as Shutdown Has No End in Sight

The government has been shut down for 27 days—and this is what the president is talking about.

Donald Trump shrugs aboard Air Force One, as Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio stand on either side of him. Reporters surround them, holding their phones out to record.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday bragged about passing a dementia test, while challenging Democrats decades younger than him to try and do the same. 

“[We] have a great group of people, which they don’t,” Trump said while taking questions inside Air Force One. “They have Jasmine Crocket, a low-IQ person. [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is low IQ.… Have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. Those are really hard, they’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way. But they’re cognitive tests.” 

The “cognitive tests” that Trump is bragging about so proudly—and condescendingly telling two outspoken, progressive women of color to take—is most likely some variation of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. The MoCA is a 10-minute assessment designed to identify signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s, and yet Trump talks about it like it was the Graduate Record Examinations or the LSAT. 

Trump visited Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month, raising questions about whether he once again took the dementia test on this visit.

The president has been bragging about this test for years now. 

“It was 30 to 35 questions.… The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s, like, you’ll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah. It’s: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV,’” Trump said back in 2020. “They said nobody gets it in order.… It’s actually not that easy, but for me, it was easy.”

“I think it was 35, 30 questions,” he said again last year. “They always show you the first one, like a giraffe, a tiger, or this, or that—a whale. ‘Which one is the whale?’ OK. And that goes on for three or four [questions], and then it gets harder and harder and harder.”

The test itself is controversial within the medical community, and Trump’s misrepresentation of it has been thoroughly debunked over the years.  

“It’s a very, very low bar for somebody who carries the nuclear launch codes in their pocket to pass and certainly nothing to brag about,” Jonathan Reiner, a George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences professor and cardiologist, told The Washington Post last year.  

And yet Trump, in the midst of a government shutdown, continues to place the MoCA on a pedestal, using it to disparage Representatives Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez even though they could likely pass it with flying colors. Especially if it just consists of  “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

