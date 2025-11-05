Zohran Mamdani Wins New York Mayor Race in Historic Victory
The once-underdog candidate has managed an incredible upset to mainstream politics.
Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City.
The 34-year-old Democratic Socialist won handily Tuesday, besting ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa in a historic bid for Gracie Mansion. Mamdani won 49.6 percent of the vote with 60.2 percent of ballots counted.
Cuomo had 41.6 percent and Sliwa had just 7.9 percent.
Mamdani will be the 111th mayor in the city’s long history, but the first Muslim to assume the office.
His rise to the top of city politics has tested New York’s ability to accept its own diversity, sparking deep community reflections regarding faith, race, and political ideology. As a result, the Democratic underdog has fielded hate from both those in and outside of the city (and the party he represented on the ticket), all too often about his appearance rather than his plan for New York City.
Last month, Fox News opened its sit-down interview with Mamdani by grilling him about his take on the Israel-Palestine ceasefire, a foreign conflict he would have no control over as mayor. But even publications that have historically been friendly toward Democratic candidates have snubbed Mamdani’s candidacy. Legacy media outlets have been “weird” and “hostile” toward the Democratic candidate, reported Columbia Journalism Review.
Somehow, Mamdani didn’t need the positive press. In the final weeks of the race, Mamdani was everywhere. In an attempt to attract young voters and hard-to-reach communities, his staff organized a hail mary social media campaign. Mamdani held a town hall with social media influencers on TikTok, collabed on a beat with mobile music maker ari@home, and spent Halloween dancing at gay clubs in Bushwick.
His campaign tapped into festering concerns about New York City’s affordability, its housing crisis, and fears over ex-New Yorker Donald Trump’s unchallenged anti-immigration agenda.
In the end, Mamdani didn’t just win over New York’s public. He also managed to build critical ties with members of the national Democratic establishment, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, potentially paving the way for a bigger political future for Mamdani than the Big Apple.