Zohran Mamdani Wins New York Mayor Race in Historic Victory

The Post cited a report from consumer advocacy group Public Citizen for its story, which focused on the more than three dozen corporate and individual donors disclosed by the Trump administration, as well as three more discovered by CBS News. Many of the companies and individuals also donated to Trump’s inauguration or other Republican projects.

None of the companies have said how much they have donated exactly, although Trump bragged at a White House dinner that some forked up as much as $25 million. The White House’s claims of transparency are further contradicted by the fact that fundraisers for Trump have told prospective donors that they have the option to remain anonymous.

The whole thing smacks of bribery and corruption, but that has never been a problem for Trump, and he isn’t likely to face any investigations or accountability over the donations. The public doesn’t even know how exactly the money is being spent on the ballroom, but is just receiving general figures. We only learn about what is happening based on the destruction we can see on the White House lawn.