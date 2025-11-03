Federal Agents Crash Into U.S. Citizen’s Car and Drag Her Out by Legs
Dayanne Figueroa, a U.S. citizen, was held for hours before being released without charge.
Masked immigration officers in Chicago reportedly crashed into a woman’s car, pointed guns at her, dragged her out of her car by her legs—and then didn’t charge her with anything, The Chicago Tribune reported Monday.
As Dayanne Figueroa, a U.S. citizen, attempted to drive past a chaotic scene in West Town on Friday, an unmarked car collided with hers, according to multiple videos reviewed by the Tribune. Pedestrians had been yelling while drivers honked their horns to alert passerby that federal agents were making immigration arrests.
Federal agents exited the unmarked vehicle and trained their weapons on Figueroa. Agents forcibly opened her car door and pulled her out of her car by her legs, dragging her through the street. They did not identify themselves or tell her that she was under arrest.
Bystanders shouted: “You hit her! We have it on video!” Figueroa was then forced into a minivan and driven away, where she says she was transported to multiple undisclosed locations and denied the opportunity to contact family or legal counsel. Hours later, she was released without charges.
Figueroa’s family was not alerted to her arrest and only discovered she’d been taken by law enforcement after seeing a video of the crash on social media. Her mother said Figueroa had had kidney surgery in August, making the way agents threw her on the ground extra concerning. Figueroa’s family eventually was able to determine she was at the ICE processing center in Broadview, a suburb of Chicago, by pinging her iPhone location.
“I was in shock and terrified,” Figueroa told the Tribune. “The video evidence is clear: Agents crashed into me. I was not involved in any protest or related activity, and I intend to seek justice for how I was treated.”
In a statement to the Tribune, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, claimed that Figueroa was part of the group demonstrating as immigration officers conducted arrests, and had “[struck] an unmarked government vehicle” as agents departed.
“In fear of public safety and of law enforcement, officers attempted to remove her from the vehicle. She violently resisted, kicking two agents and causing injuries. This agitator was arrested for assault on a federal agent,” McLaughlin said.
For what it’s worth, McLaughlin’s statements justifying horrific ICE arrests have ranged from missing essential details to contradicting witness testimony and straight-up lying about every single detail of an arrest.
Daniel Hogan, a witness who recorded the collision and contacted police after Figueroa’s car was left empty in the middle of the street, said it wasn’t surprising that Figueroa had fought back. “Of course she resisted,” Hogan told the Tribune. “She did nothing wrong. They never told her why they were taking her. They came at her with guns. She was scared.”
Figueroa was among several Chicago residents detained by federal law enforcement Friday for allegedly interfering with operations.
President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Chicago has now stretched to its seventh week, as federal agents continue to terrorize the city’s residents—both citizens and noncitizens alike. Last month, ProPublica reported that more than 170 U.S. citizens have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including 20 children.