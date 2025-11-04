Republican Congressmen Go Mask-Off as New Yorkers Vote for Mamdani

It goes without saying that Mamdani is not, in fact, a “Jew hater,” but a Muslim candidate who supports the equal application of human rights law across the globe. He has pledged to increase funding to prevent hate crimes by 800 percent. He was the preferred candidate of many Jewish New Yorkers in the primary, and was recently endorsed by one of the city’s Orthodox communities, the Satmar in Brooklyn.

One could argue that it’s more antisemitic to assume that there is no difference of opinion among Jewish voters, or that every Jewish New Yorker has a deeper allegiance to Israel than to their own city—an accusation of “dual loyalty” that is leveraged against Jews (and other religious minorities) to otherize and scapegoat them.

Mamdani’s opponents have helped fuel a surge in Islamophobia, pretending their racism is an acceptable strategy or a mere policy critique. From the fixation on the way the Democratic nominee eats to the disrespectful invocation of the September 11 tragedy as a “gotcha,” the relentless questions about Israel in a race that should be about rent prices in New York City, and even to credible threats on Mamdani’s life, attacks on the candidate simply due to his religion and his skin color have become shockingly normalized.