Republican Congressmen Go Mask-Off as New Yorkers Vote for Mamdani
Republican members of Congress are posting the most deranged, racist things imaginable as voters prepare to elect Zohran Mamdani as NYC mayor.
As New Yorkers go to the polls on Tuesday, Republicans in Congress pulled out every bigoted message they could think of to insult the city’s Democratic nominee and mayoral front-runner, Zohran Mamdani.
Representative Andy Ogles posted a video on X of the 9/11 attacks in New York, calling on the city to “WAKE UP,” in a blatant attack on Mamdani’s Muslim faith.
Representative Randy Fine, who already has a history of Islamophobia in his short congressional career, called for Mamdani’s deportation, in a speech to the Republican Jewish Committee’s Las Vegas summit over the weekend.
“The only thing I want to see him running for is his gate at JFK on the deportation flight back to Uganda,” Fine said, in a video posted on Monday. Both Fine and Ogles have called for the Department of Justice to investigate Mamdani’s citizenship.
Also at the RJC summit, Senator Dave McCormick claimed antisemitism is “running wild on the progressive left” and that “the leaders of the Democratic Party are not confronting it, with their new star, Mamdani.”
Senator Ted Cruz called Mamdani a ommunist and a “Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist.”
The fact that a democratic socialist Muslim who campaigned on making New York City affordable is on the verge of being elected the city’s next mayor is too much for many on the right. Maybe these Republicans ought to worry about the government shutdown instead of the choices of voters in a city they normally denigrate.