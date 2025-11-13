Trump Team Ends Press Briefing Right as Reporters Ask About Epstein

The question that closed the press conference was little more than a request for comment: “Mr. President, can you respond to these Epstein emails that were released today?” It’s unclear if the conference had already ended by that point, but Trump’s staffers were quick to usher reporters out rather than let the president respond to one of the biggest stories of the day.

Reporter: Can you respond to these Epstein emails that were released today?



Trump: *no answer* pic.twitter.com/69WoFHNx44 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2025

The House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 documents Wednesday that it had obtained from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. The documents included multiple mentions of Trump and his ascent to the White House.



In a 2011 email, Epstein expressed he was grateful Trump had stayed quiet about abuse that had taken place at one of his residences. The “dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” Epstein wrote, despite the fact that Trump had spent hours at one of Epstein’s properties with a known victim.