Trump Team Ends Press Briefing Right as Reporters Ask About Epstein
Donald Trump’s team quickly rushed reporters out of the Oval Office.
The White House is frantically trying to do damage control on Donald Trump’s Epstein scandal.
The president’s team rushed reporters out of the Oval Office right as he received one question on the latest trove of files released from the pedophilic sex trafficker’s estate.
The question that closed the press conference was little more than a request for comment: “Mr. President, can you respond to these Epstein emails that were released today?” It’s unclear if the conference had already ended by that point, but Trump’s staffers were quick to usher reporters out rather than let the president respond to one of the biggest stories of the day.
The House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 documents Wednesday that it had obtained from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. The documents included multiple mentions of Trump and his ascent to the White House.
In a 2011 email, Epstein expressed he was grateful Trump had stayed quiet about abuse that had taken place at one of his residences. The “dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” Epstein wrote, despite the fact that Trump had spent hours at one of Epstein’s properties with a known victim.
In a 2017 exchange with former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, Epstein said that Trump was the worst individual he knew.
“I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump,” Epstein wrote. “Not one decent cell in his body.”
When queried by Trump biographer Michael Wolff in 2019 about the extent of the president’s knowledge of abductions of young girls, Epstein remarked: “Of course he knew about the girls he asked Ghislaine to stop.”
The White House immediately brushed off the reports, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisting that the emails prove nothing. Trump, in turn, has accused Democrats of inventing the Trump-Epstein connection, repeatedly referring to it as a “hoax.”
Meanwhile, congressional support for the files’ release has continued to grow. At least three more Republicans publicly voiced their support for a bill to make the case files public Wednesday, apparently distressed and disturbed by the president’s affiliation with Epstein.
Some of them were also interested in obtaining new answers from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who remained silent during a Senate hearing last month when asked to confess if she had seen a rumored series of photos in which Trump allegedly had young girls sitting on his lap at one of Epstein’s estates.