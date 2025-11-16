Trump Targets Seth Meyers in Latest Attack on Late Night
The president demanded NBC fire Meyers “IMMEDIATELY.”
President Donald Trump and his Federal Communications Commission chair, Brendan Carr, are apparently continuing their war on the media.
The president on Saturday took aim at comedian Seth Meyers, who, on Late Night with Seth Meyers the day prior, said Trump is “the most unpopular president of all time.” The notoriously thin-skinned Trump took to Truth Social, diagnosing the host with an “incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a term MAGA frequently uses to dismiss its critics, and urging NBC to fire him.
About a half-hour later, Carr made a point to post a screenshot of Trump’s comments, without further comment, on X.
As Matthew Gertz of Media Matters noted, Comcast, the parent company of NBC, is reportedly looking to acquire some of Warner Bros. Discovery, which would require Carr’s approval.
The posts are just the latest example of the president seeking to censor those he believes have cast him in a critical light; he recently threatened the BBC with a billion-dollar lawsuit.
The targeting of Meyers especially recalls Trump and Carr’s jawboning of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show. After Kimmel ridiculed MAGA’s response to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, Carr threatened those who platformed the host. Broadcasting companies with business before the FCC then pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was subsequently cancelled by ABC before the network reversed course.
At the time—before Kimmel’s show returned to air—Trump claimed shows are “not allowed” to excessively bash him and urged NBC to suspend Meyers’ show, as well as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.