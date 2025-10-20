Trump Suddenly Changes His Tune on Ukraine After Disaster Meeting
Just a month after saying Ukraine could win the war, Donald Trump is no longer so sure.
President Donald Trump flailed Monday while walking back his support for Ukraine.
During a press conference, Trump was asked about a comment he made last month suggesting that Ukraine could “win” the war against Russia and claim all of the territory seized by Russia. At the time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the position as a “big shift” from his American ally.
But on Monday, it seemed that the U.S. president had shifted back.
“Well, they could. They could still win it. I don’t think they will. But they could still win it. I never said they would win it, I said they could—anything can happen, you know, war is a very strange thing, a lot of bad things happen, a lot of good things happen,” Trump replied.
So basically, it’s anyone’s game. It seems clear that Trump’s nonstatements, which are able to flip-flop despite not expressing any real position, demonstrate just how little grip the president actually has on the situation in Ukraine.
Trump even lashed out at one journalist when she asked what was really stopping him from actually helping Ukraine.
“You’re the most powerful man on earth, why don’t you just enable Ukraine to finish this war tomorrow?” the reporter asked.
“Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about—” Trump started.
“I do,” she replied.
“You do? I don’t think you do, really. I don’t think you do because it’s a little bit more complicated than that,” Trump said.
Last week, Zelenskiy left the White House disappointed after Trump reneged on an offer to supply Tomahawk missiles to the embattled country, following a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump reportedly had a fit during the meeting, cursing at Zelenskiy and throwing his maps of the battlefield.