Trump Threw Zelenskiy’s Maps While Melting Down During Their Meeting

Donald Trump reportedly cursed Volodymyr Zelenskiy out while trying to get him to concede land to Russia.

Donald Trump raises his fist while standing next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in front of the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s latest meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy began with lunch and ended in a shouting match.

The attempted peace negotiation Friday reportedly saw Trump cussing out the Ukrainian leader and throwing Zelenskiy’s maps of the battlefield while insisting that he cede portions of Ukraine-controlled eastern Donbas to Russia.

Trump’s options for the war-battered leader, according to a European official that spoke with the Financial Times, were either accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s terms or “be destroyed.”

“If [Putin] wants it, he will destroy you,” Trump reportedly told Zelenskiy.

But leaders in Ukraine’s Parliament understand that Putin’s offer is a fundamentally impossible choice.

“To give [the Donbas] to Russia without a fight is unacceptable for Ukrainian society, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin knows that,” Oleksandr Merezhko, who chairs the Ukrainian Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, told the Financial Times.

European governments rushed to Zelenskiy’s defense, alarmed by Trump’s trust that the Russian dictator would end the encroachment on such terms.

“We see President Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, all these efforts are welcome but we don’t see Russia wanting peace,” Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, told the Financial Times on Monday. “We are discussing what more we can do.”

Trump (and his wife Melania) has boasted for years about his cozy relationship with Putin, but in recent months appeared to pull an about-face on his opinion of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, seemingly negotiating in favor of Ukraine.

Last month, Trump claimed that Ukraine could reclaim all of its occupied territory, and last week raised the possibility of delivering Tomahawk missiles—which have a range of more than 1,500 miles with incredible accuracy—to Kyiv should Russia not end its assault.

Putin’s other strategies for a peace deal have similarly involved egregious land grabs. Earlier this year, Trump and his allies were more than willing to reverse long-standing U.S. policy by acknowledging Crimea as part of Russia. That flub made Kremlin propagandists on state-sponsored television laugh at the downfall of American power.

Trump claimed Sunday night that he and Zelenskiy “never discussed” ceding all of Donbas, but that the Ukrainian president should just “let it be cut the way it is.”

“I think 78 percent of the land is already taken by Russia. You leave it the way it is right now,” he told reporters on Air Force One.

JD Vance Has Shameless Reaction to Trump’s AI Poop Video on No Kings

Donald Trump posted a video of himself dumping raw sewage over No Kings protesters—and the vice president is defending him by picking a fight online.

JD Vance speaks at the podium in the White House press briefing room.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Our vice president is spending his days beefing with a 23-year-old liberal influencer over an AI video our president posted of himself dropping a massive load of shit on protesters from a fighter jet. 

The video, posted on Saturday, depicts Trump piloting a fighter jet and wearing a golden crown while “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins plays in the background. The jet then flies over massive No Kings protests, dropping large piles of liquidy poop on the people below. Democratic Gen Z influencer Harry Sisson is featured prominently, and is covered in poop in seconds. 

It’s almost hard to fathom how incredibly stupid and absurd the video is, much less the fact that it was posted by the sitting president. 

“Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet?” Sisson posted on X on Sunday. “That would be great thanks.” 

Vice President Vance felt the need to chime in. “I’ll ask him for you Harry.” 

Screenshot X JD Vance @JDVance: I’ll ask him for you Harry Quote tweet: Harry Sisson @harryjsisson Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks

Sisson is known for making pro–Democratic establishment TikToks aimed at high schoolers and college undergraduates. The vice president shouldn’t even know who he is, much less be replying to him snarkily over perhaps the stupidest thing the president has ever posted. And yet this proves once again that Vance, a true shitposter at heart, is more concerned with “winning” the internet than he is with actually leading the country. 

“I think this proves beyond a reasonable doubt that both Donald Trump and JD Vance are mentally deranged,” Sisson later said on his Instagram. “And it’s incredibly concerning that these are the people who have access to the nuclear codes … I think this is so pathetic.”  

What is the Trump administration’s obsession with posting these tacky AI videos anyway? From the sombrero video with Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer to a Fox News deepfake, the president seems to be incredibly fond of the slop. 

Trump’s Reckless Marine Exercise in California Hits Vance’s Motorcade

Trump’s stupid military show in California—on the same day as the No Kings protest—ended up hitting the vice president’s motorcade.

JD Vance smile sand points as a military vehicle is in the background.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
JD Vance during the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary event at Camp Pendleton Beach in Oceanside, California, on October 18

Vice President JD Vance’s team ridiculed California Governor Gavin Newsom for closing a stretch of Interstate 5 amid a Saturday military demonstration by the Trump administration (coincidentally on the same day as the No Kings protests). Then, during the display, shrapnel rained down in the area, hitting vehicles in Vance’s motorcade.

When it was announced that the military would fire artillery shells over I-5 in the Golden State for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps, Newsom objected, saying President Donald Trump was putting his “ego” over “public safety,” and closed part of the freeway.

A Vance spokesperson told media outlets that Newsom was being misleading about “an established safe practice,” and called the governor’s decision consistent with a “track record of failure.”

But on Saturday afternoon, an artillery round, fired near where highway patrol personnel in Vance’s security detail were parked after escorting the vice president to the Marines’ 250th event at Camp Pendleton, detonated prematurely. Highway officers “saw the artillery round fail to clear the highway and explode near southbound lanes,” reported the BBC.

According to The New York Times, one officer heard something similar to pebbles striking his motorcycle and the surrounding area, where shrapnel was later discovered. Two others watched a piece of shrapnel hit their patrol car’s hood. It left a minor dent. Vance’s team—so quick to jeer at Newsom previously—was apparently chastened by the accident, declining to comment to the Times.

Afterward, Newsom shot off a series of deserved I-told-you-so posts on social media. “Donald Trump and JD Vance put lives at risk to put on a show,” he wrote in one post. “This could have killed someone,” he said in another, responding to a Fox News report downplaying the incident.

Prince Andrew Forced to Give Up Royal Titles Over Epstein Ties

At least one of Jeffrey Epstein’s buddies is finally facing some consequences.

Prince Andrew looks to the side while walking outside
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

And just like that, Prince Andrew is no longer a duke.

The second son of Queen Elizabeth II has been on the outs with the rest of the British royal family since the late Virginia Giuffre, one of pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, first claimed in the 2010s that she had been forced to have sex with the prince while she was a minor.

The king appeared to take matters into his own hands Friday. After years of Andrew being relegated to the fringes of royal life, King Charles III formally stripped his 65-year-old brother of his royal duties. In a concise statement, Prince Andrew acknowledged that his sorry reputation had become a distraction for the rest of the monarchy.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the prince wrote in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me,” Prince Andrew continued. “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Prince Andrew, as a son of the late queen, will retain his title of “prince,” but he has relinquished several other titles since speaking with the king, including his standing as Duke of York and membership of the Order of the Garter—two titles that brought him enormous pride.

He cut his military affiliations, ended his royal patronages, and stopped using the style of “His Royal Highness” in 2022 during a civil case brought by Giuffre. The prince settled that lawsuit without admitting any wrongdoing.

Officially nullifying the prince’s titles will, however, take some more time, as the deed requires an official act of Parliament.

The family’s decision to sever ties with Prince Andrew arrived several days after the publication of Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, in which she details at least three incidents in which the prince allegedly raped her.

But Giuffre’s disturbing accusations were far from the only bad press that plagued the prince. Public interest in his personal finances and judgment have also been a sore spot for the family, as was Andrew’s decision to cozy up to an accused Chinese spy.

Puzzlingly, Andrew’s misdeeds were not severe enough to peel him from the monarchy’s succession plan: He will still remain eighth in line for the throne. He will also remain in his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, where he has a private lease with an expiration date in 2078.

He will not, however, be present during the royal family’s Christmas festivities this year in Sandringham.

Prince William, who has had a frigid relationship with Prince Andrew, consulted his father on the decision to strip his uncle of his titles.

“This is unlikely to bring them any closer,” reported the BBC.

Prince Andrew’s children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will reportedly retain their titles, according to the British network. His ex-wife will no longer be known as the Duchess of York and instead will just be Sarah Ferguson.

Top DOJ Official Delivers Ominous Warning to “No Kings” Protesters

A Justice Department official is telling Americans to stay away from the mass protests.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon walks out with a piece of paper in her hands.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Justice Department has joined the Republican campaign to discredit Saturday’s No Kings protests, going so far as to describe the event as an attempt to “destabilize” the U.S. government.

No Kings demonstrations—which last swept the country in June—protest the monarchical nature of the Trump presidency by invoking the nation’s founding. They also explicitly name nonviolence as their “core principle.”

But Republicans would have you believe the protests planned for Saturday are “hate America” rallies, with terrorists, Hamas supporters, and antifa in attendance. GOP officials have also baselessly accused Democratic lawmakers of prolonging the government shutdown to appease these supposed radicals.

Now joining the fearmongers is a top DOJ official, Harmeet K. Dhillon, the U.S. assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, who warned that the rally “is not your average protest” in an ominous post on X Friday.

“It’s being led by the people shutting down your government and keeping hundreds of thousands of federal workers from being paid,” Dhillon continued, referring to Democratic politicians.

“Take care and be very aware what is going on here,” she went on: “attempts to gaslight the public and destabilize our government.”

Dhillon was responding to a tweet from MAGA propagandist Laura Loomer, who, in typical inflammatory register, conflated No Kings with “political violence.”

Trump Confusingly Brags About Constantly Getting Played

Donald Trump smugly insisted he had too much experience getting played for Vladimir Putin to fool him.

Donald Trump sits at a table with a setting for a formal meal
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s self-advertised credentials for solving the Russia-Ukraine war: his ability to constantly get played.

Speaking to reporters during a White House lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Friday, Trump attempted to instill confidence in his negotiating tactics by describing himself as a sucker.

“Aren’t you concerned that maybe the Russian president is trying to buy himself more time?” asked a reporter.

“I am, but you know, I’ve been played all my life by the best of them, and I came out really well,” Trump said. “A little time … I’m pretty good at this stuff.”

Q: "Are you concerned that the Russian president is trying to buy himself more time?" Trump: "Ya, I am. But, you know, I've been played all my life by the best of them, and I came out really well. So it's possible, ya. A little time, that's alright."

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) October 17, 2025 at 3:15 PM

Despite spending months boasting about his cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump has pulled an about-face in his public stance on the foreign conflict in recent weeks. Last month, Trump claimed that Ukraine could reclaim all of its occupied territory, and earlier this week, he threatened to deliver Tomahawk missiles—which have a range of more than 1,500 miles—to Kyiv should Russia not end its assault.

However, seated feet away from the Ukrainian leader Friday, Trump began to waffle about sharing American munitions, expressing to the room that he was concerned about America’s diminishing supply.

“We’d much rather have them not need Tomahawks. We’d much rather have the war be over,” Trump said. “It could mean a big escalation. It could mean a lot of bad things could happen.”

The two world leaders openly negotiated on the arms while in front of reporters, with Zelenskiy suggesting that Ukraine could support the development of more drones in exchange for the missiles, which would give Kyiv power to strike far beyond Moscow.

MAGA politics neatly align with Russian interests. Halfway across the world, between the borders of America’s Cold War nemesis, elements of the MAGA agenda have already been perfected: Being gay or transgender is illegal, the majority of the country identifies homogeneously as Orthodox Christians, and NATO is a loathed institution rather than a celebrated one.

But even their closely synced political ideologies could not broker an arrangement when Trump rolled out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska this summer. After the theatrics were over, the two world leaders failed to reach a consensus on how to end the bloodshed, with Trump losing his cool while Putin demanded that Ukraine cede more territory to Russia, according to a bombshell report published by Financial Times Friday.

Cognitive Decline? Trump Whines About “Train to Hawaii” in Wild Rant

Donald Trump invented a Democratic lawmaker who wanted to build a train to Hawaii.

Donald Trump stands outside the White House
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, 79, invented a bizarre claim that a Democratic senator from Hawaii wants to build a railroad from the continental United States to the archipelago.

Apparently speaking about Senator Mazie Hirono, Trump said Friday, “She wanted a tunnel from the mainland to Hawaii. Then she said, ‘Well, we can’t do that, so we’re gonna build a railroad to Hawaii.’ Do you remember? She’s a current, sitting senator, a Democrat. She wants a railroad to go to Hawaii. You know who that is, right?”

“She’s another b—” the president started, before stopping himself. “She’s another beauty.”

The president’s statement is a nesting doll of inaccuracies, stemming back to a 2019 joke Hirono made regarding misinformation about the content of the Green New Deal.

At the time, conservative media outlets and politicians were spreading the false claim that the Green New Deal would eliminate air travel and replace it with high-speed rail. A Fox News reporter asked Hirono, who supported the progressive climate plan, about the nonexistent provision. The senator laughingly replied, “That would be pretty hard for Hawaii.”

Some on the right, including Trump, took that comment and ran with it. At a February 2019 rally, Trump called the Hawaii Democrat “crazy” for supporting something that (he incorrectly believed) would eliminate air travel to her state. In the six years since, Trump’s grip on reality has apparently only slipped further.

Pressed on His Corrupt Side Deals, Eric Trump Says He Is a “Good Boy”

The president’s 41-year-old adult son is not well.

Eric Trump smiles and gives a thumbs up
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Eric Trump, the second son of the president, did little to allay concerns about his father’s apparent promise to arrange a phone call about Trump Organization business between Eric and the president of Indonesia.

In a hot-mic moment at Monday’s Gaza ceasefire summit, President Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto were caught exchanging words, seemingly about a Trump Organization project in Indonesia.

Trump told Prabowo that he would have Eric, a vice president at the company who holds no government role, reach out to him. “He’s such a good boy,” the president said of his son. “I’ll have Eric call.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Thursday asked about this apparent instance of the president using his office to advance his and his family’s business interests. Eric Trump, 41, said of his father: “I’m glad he acknowledges that I’m a good boy. I am a good boy.”

He also said he hasn’t received the call (yet), but expressed gratitude that the president of Indonesia is aware of the Trump Organization’s ventures in the country. “I’ve never met the president of Indonesia,” he said, “but it doesn’t surprise me, given the magnitude and prominence of those projects, that he knows about what I’m doing over there.”

But Prabowo’s conversation with Trump raises the possibility that he is more than just aware of the Trump Organization’s works in Indonesia. Trump and Prabowo seemed to discuss details about the progress of a specific project, and at one point, the Indonesian president told Trump he had spoken to “Hary”—possibly meaning Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a businessman who frequently partners with the Trump Organization on its projects in the region.

Collins asked Eric Trump if he sees the hot-mic conversation as weakening the notion that a “wall” separates his father’s presidential and private affairs.

“I think there’s a huge wall,” he replied. “I mean, there’s so much of a wall that the guy [Prabowo] has never met me.” It was an interesting response, given the president clearly promised to arrange the very meeting his son was citing as proof that a “wall” exists.

Major General Reveals Bonkers Relationship With ChatGPT

Chat, are we cooked?

Army Major General William "Hank" Taylor speaks during a press conference
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Even America’s top military commanders are jumping in on the AI chatbot wave.

A U.S. Army general told reporters earlier this week that he’d become very fond of “Chat,” even trusting the algorithm to make “key command decisions” in relation to his post.

“I’ve become—Chat and I are really close lately,” Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor said, using a cozy pop culture moniker to refer to generative AI programs during a roundtable at the annual Association of the United States Army conference on Monday.

“As a commander, I want to make better decisions,” Taylor explained. “I want to make sure that I make decisions at the right time to give me the advantage.”

Taylor did not provide specific examples as to how AI has assisted him in completing his duties, though he underscored its use in writing weekly reports and noted that the field army he commands in South Korea was “regularly using” relevant AI programs for predictive analysis.

“As we talk about protection, drone use, counter-drones and counter-UAS, medical modernization, aviation modernization, we have something going on in almost every domain of modernization in Korea, right? AI is one thing that, as a commander, it’s been very, very interesting for me. Obviously, I’ve been in the Army for a long time, right? And so I was in the Army before computers,” Taylor said, according to DefenseScoop.

Like most of America’s managerial workforce, Taylor said that he’s also turned to AI to inform his leadership approach.

“One of the things that recently I’ve been personally working on with my soldiers is decision-making—individual decision-making. And how [we make decisions] in our own individual life, when we make decisions, it’s important. So, that’s something I’ve been asking and trying to build models to help all of us,” Taylor said. “Especially, [on] how do I make decisions, personal decisions, right—that affect not only me, but my organization and overall readiness?”

Does Mike Johnson Actually Know Anything Right Now?

The House speaker has a mind-blowing go-to response for any questions he doesn’t like.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a podium during a press conference
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

How much playing dumb can House Speaker Mike Johnson do before he reveals that he’s a genuine idiot?

During a press conference Friday, Johnson had an outlandish response when asked about a recent ProPublica report that found 170 U.S. citizens had been unlawfully detained by ICE, including 20 children.

“I’m not—I don’t know what you’re talking about with the children,” Johnson replied.

When the reporter interrupted to repeat the number of U.S. citizens that had been detained, Johnson doubled down. “I haven’t seen that, so I’m not going to comment on it. But I will tell you that ICE is doing the job that the American people demanded that they do.”

Johnson was also asked about Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments criticizing the speaker for failing to address the protective order against Representative Cory Mills for allegedly threatening to release sexually explicit materials of his ex-girlfriend.

“They expelled George Santos, Mike Johnson did. He was speaker and oversaw George Santos being expelled. Why isn’t he doing anything about Cory Mills?” Greene told Axios Thursday.

“There’s clearly proof behind her accusations that a judge is issuing a restraining order. So I would say to Speaker Johnson, this is a serious matter, and it needs to be taken seriously,” she added.

But Johnson didn’t seem interested in that. “I don’t—I try not to react to what Marjorie Taylor Greene says every day,” he replied Friday.

“I did see, somebody told me that she accused me of ousting Santos, which of course is the exact opposite of the history. Everyone can go review what happened. I opposed his expulsion from Congress. I voted against it. I advocated to my colleagues not to do that,” he said.

Johnson oversaw Santos’s expulsion in 2023, though he noted at the time he had voted against the measure because he didn’t want to set a precedent of removing members who had not been convicted of a crime. The Louisiana Republican also claimed that as Santos reported to prison, he had posted a friendly message about the speaker. In fact, Santos had accused Johnson of blocking his shot at a presidential pardon.

“So look, I don’t know what Marjorie’s talking about,” Johnson said, adding that he’d wait for the legal procedures against Mills to play out. (Johnson had dismissed a question about the Mills allegations Wednesday as not “really serious.”)

This is far from the first time Johnson has played dumb about a question, as he continues to conduct daily propaganda press briefings during the ongoing government shutdown. “I don’t know” has become his answer for everything.

Johnson claimed Thursday he had “no idea” how the government shutdown would end. When asked about reports of brutality by federal agents operating in Chicago, Johnson claimed he’d “not seen them cross the line yet.”

