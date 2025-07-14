Skip Navigation
Texas Governor Says Emails With Musk Are Too “Embarrassing” to Release

Greg Abbott refuses to release his communications with Elon Musk.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Texas Newsroom requested records of all correspondence between Governor Greg Abbott and billionaire Elon Musk from their legislative session this year. After initially approving the request and charging the newsroom $244 for the records, Abbott’s office refused to share any documents, stating that the exchanges between Musk and Abbott were too “intimate and embarrassing” to be released.

“Section 552.101 encompasses the doctrine of common-law privacy, which protects information that is … highly intimate or embarrassing, the publication of which would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person and not of legitimate concern to the public,” a letter from Abbott’s counsel read.

“Embarrassment” is a ludicrous reason to block the public release of messages between one of the country’s most powerful Republican governors and the richest man in the world, who has plenty of his own political motivations. And as ProPublica notes, that “common law privacy” doctrine is usually only levied in situations that involve highly personal information, health data, or children, not to very wealthy, public, and powerful men.

Were Musk and Abbott chatting about bringing a Grok data center to Texas? Were they planning a trip to Mars? Were they flirting? What could be so embarrassing and intimate about these messages?

We’ll likely never know, as a recent ruling from the Texas Supreme Court has granted more protections to public officials who are asked to divulge public records. Abbott’s office has yet to elaborate.

Robert McCoy
/

Trump Whines That Putin Is Embarrassing Him

Is Donald Trump finally waking up to the reality of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at Donald Trump as if he is bored.
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in 2018.

Donald Trump is still just becoming wise to the notion that Russian President Vladimir Putin might not be a good-faith actor on the international stage.

On Sunday, the president announced plans to send an unspecified number of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, and all but admitted that Putin has hitherto charmed and strung him along.

“We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. “He talks nice, and then he bombs everybody in the evening. So there’s a little bit of a problem there. I don’t like it.”

With his promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours now broken by almost 175 days, Trump is slowly becoming disabused of his perception of the Russian president as a reliable partner.

In April, in response to the notion that Russia may be intentionally stalling negotiations with Ukraine to end the war, Trump insisted, “Nobody’s playing me.”

But later that month, when Putin conducted deadly strikes on Kyiv, the president posted exasperatedly on Truth Social, “Vladimir, STOP!” and, the following week, Trump wrote that “there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along.”

At a Cabinet meeting last week, Trump vented in a similar tenor to his Sunday remarks, saying, “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Kristi Noem Has Stunning Defense for Disastrous Texas Flood Response

The Homeland Security secretary brushed off reports of the chaotic response.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sits in Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Sunday that reports that she’d kneecapped FEMA’s response to the deadly flooding in Texas were “fake news.”

During an appearance on NBC News’s Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker asked Noem to respond to a New York Times report that found thousands of calls for assistance from flood victims to FEMA call centers went unanswered because the secretary had failed to renew contracts to keep call center employees in place until nearly a week later.

“Why did it take so long to extend those contracts?” Welker asked.

“It’s just false. Those contracts were in place. Nobody—no employees were off of work. Every one of them were answering calls. So false reporting, fake news,” Noem said.

“And it’s discouraging. It’s discouraging that during this time, when we have such a loss of life, and so many people’s lives have turned upside down, that people are playing politics with this, because the response time was immediate. And if you talk to anyone in Texas who was there, that was part of this operation, they would say the federal government and President Trump immediately responded,” she continued.

“Just to be very clear, on July 7, 15.9 percent of calls were answered,” Welker pressed. “I mean, does that concern you that only 15 percent of calls were answered? These are people in a desperate state, FEMA often the first call that they make. Only 15 percent were answered on July 7, several days after the floods?”

But Noem wouldn’t hear it.

“That report needs to be valid-ified,” she said. “I’m not certain it’s accurate, and I’m not sure where it came from. And the individuals who are giving you information out of FEMA, I’d love to have them put their names behind it. Because, the anonymous attacks to polit-ili-cize the situation is completely wrong.”

The New York Times reported that on July 5, as the floodwaters in Texas began to recede, Noem failed to renew contracts with the four companies staffing FEMA call centers, leading to hundreds of contractors being fired. Documents showed that on July 6, FEMA received 2,363 calls and answered 846, about 35.8 percent. The next day, on July 7, the agency received 16,419 calls and answered only 2,613, roughly 15.9 percent.

By July 8, Noem still hadn’t renewed the contracts. “We still do not have a decision, waiver or signature from the DHS Secretary,” one FEMA official wrote in a July 8 email to colleagues, according to the Times.

This isn’t the first report that Noem botched the response to the flooding in Texas. Noem reportedly delayed FEMA’s initial response by instituting a policy that required her to personally sign off on all DHS expenditures exceeding $100,000. FEMA officials, who were unaware of the new rule, didn’t receive Noem’s go-ahead until Monday, at which point floodwaters had been raging for more than 72 hours. Meanwhile, she posted on Instagram asking her followers to vote for their favorite portrait of her to be used as her official governor’s portrait.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Justice Department Lawyers Flee in Droves Rather Than Defend Trump

A key team at the Department of Justice is suddenly barebones under the Trump administration.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the White House lawn.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

There’s been a mass exodus at the DOJ’s Federal Programs Branch—a unit specifically tasked with defending Trump’s most aggressive policies in court.

Of the 110 lawyers at the Federal Programs Branch, 69 have either already quit or announced that they’re quitting since Trump won in November, according to Reuters. Many of them left because they felt overwhelmed by the workload (they’re fighting an “unprecedented number of lawsuits,” one DOJ spokesperson said). Others felt ideologically compromised by the positions the administration was forcing them to defend, like the end of birthright citizenship, massive DOGE cuts from Elon Musk, or the countless extrajudicial deportations carried out by ICE.

“Many of these people came to work at Federal Programs to defend aspects of our constitutional system,” one of the outgoing lawyers told Reuters. “How could they participate in the project of tearing it down?”

The Federal Programs Branch plays a crucial role in pushing Trump’s agenda forward, and the Justice Department is working actively to refill the positions with individuals more inclined to mindlessly carry out the president’s will, no matter how blatantly unconstitutional.

Robert McCoy
/

Trump Approval Rating Drops as Epstein Backlash Grows

A new poll shows Trump’s approval rating lower than it was a month ago.

Donald Trump points as he speaks at a meeting with African leaders.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Early signs bode ill for Trump after his base soundly rejected his attempt to smooth over the Epstein affair this weekend.

Trump in recent days has faced a revolt from his base over his Justice Department’s July 7 memo that Jeffrey Epstein had not kept a “client list” and that there had been no foul play in the disgraced financier and sex trafficker’s death. Top officials in the Trump administration had previously elevated Epstein-related conspiracy theories, promising full transparency on the matter and to release the supposed client list.

Trump on Saturday took to Truth Social to dispel MAGA outrage—which includes calls to fire Attorney General Pam Bondi—by insisting that the Epstein files are “Radical Left inspired Documents” created by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden, and that the administration ought “not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

The president’s message evidently fell flat among large swaths of his supporters. Major MAGA media figures have registered their dissatisfaction with the statement, and the Truth Social post was Trump’s first ever post on his platform to receive more replies than likes—indicating that users gave Trump an earful over it.

A Morning Consult poll conducted from July 4 to July 10—a period during which the Epstein news broke and began to resonate (not to mention other developments, such as the passage of Trump’s “big, beautiful” bill)—seems to indicate a backlash against Trump. The polling firm, which collects data on global leaders’ approval ratings, has Trump at 44 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval between July 4 and July 10. This represents a six-point dip from a month earlier.

This reversal, of course, can only tell us so much, as the poll records favorability and unfavorability generally, rather than issue-specific data. But since it was conducted, Trump further stirred the pot with his Saturday plea on Truth Social. While we’ll have to wait for clearer quantifications of the backlash against Trump for the Epstein fiasco, MAGA rancor over the matter seems more clamorous than ever, with no sign of quieting down any time soon.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Hijacks FIFA Club World Cup Final as He’s Showered in Boos

Trump stole the spotlight from the English soccer club Chelsea in a moment that left the team’s players visibly confused.

Donald Trump stands among Chelsea soccer club players, as they hold the trophy and look visibly confused.
David Ramos/Getty Images

President Donald Trump forced his way onto Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory celebration on Sunday, much to the chagrin and confusion of everyone involved. He was booed mercilessly

Trump, as the host country representative, was only meant to hand the English club their trophy and exit stage left after their 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Instead he lingered on stage, completely ignoring FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s obvious attempts to get him to leave the platform, situating himself right in front of Cole Palmer, who was named player of the tournament for scoring two of England’s three goals. 

Palmer looked particularly confused in the moment, and later confirmed that to reporters. 

“Naw, I knew he was going to be there, but I didn’t know he was gonna be on the stand where we lift the trophy,” Palmer said. “So I was a bit confused, yeah.” 

Chelsea Captain Reece James echoed his teammate’s sentiments. 

“It probably highlights how big the tournament is, the coverage for the tournament final was huge,” James said in response to a question about Trump’s presence. “And yet, answering your question: Before they told me that he was gonna present the trophy and then exit the stage … I thought that he was gonna exit the stage but he wanted to stay.” 

Aside from being another excellent example of the president’s general hubris, Trump crashing Chelsea’s victory celebration also showed his impressive lack of situational awareness. Boos rained down on him throughout the event, and although he was undeterred, the tension highlights both Trump’s unpopularity and the controversy surrounding the U.S hosting of the Club Cup and the 2026 World Cup amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants and outright hostility to allies.  

Robert McCoy
/

Why Did ICE Agents Arrest and Detain a 71-Year-Old U.S. Citizen?

Barbara Stone, a grandmother and U.S. citizen, says she was traumatized after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Nearly 20 immigration agents crowd the hallway in immigration court. Most are wearing masks.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York City, July 8, 2025.

Earlier this week—in a story that reads as a perfect encapsulation of abuses by Trump’s immigration enforcement—masked ICE agents roughed up and detained a 71-year-old U.S. citizen volunteering as a legal observer to monitor them at a federal courthouse in San Diego.

Grandmother Barbara Stone says she was documenting the detention of asylum-seekers with the group “Detention Resistance” at San Diego’s immigration court when she was baselessly accused of pushing an officer. Multiple masked agents then pursued Stone, grabbed and handcuffed her (leaving bruises), confiscated her phone and purse, and detained her for over eight hours, she says.

Once Stone was released, ICE returned her bag but kept possession of her phone. Why? Stone says an ICE agent compared the situation to “a drug bust where they keep a drug dealer’s phone because I had used it in the crime.”

But the only “crime” of which Stone says she’s guilty is documenting immigration enforcement. If this is true, the episode would track with other apparent attempts by ICE agents to avoid accountability of late, for instance, by wearing masks so they can conduct raids and arrests anonymously.

In a statement to a local outlet, ICE accused Stone of assaulting an officer, citing “a 700% increase in assaults” against its agents over the last year (a statistic the agency uses to justify agents concealing their identities, as well).

That 700 percent increase, it should be noted, is a somewhat misleading way to say there have been 79 alleged assaults against ICE agents this year, compared to 10 in the same timeframe last year. Meanwhile, ICE interactions have become dramatically more frequent and aggressive.

ICE’s numbers unfortunately deserve further scrutiny, as the agency has been defining “assault” quite loosely. In another high-profile arrest of a U.S. citizen, for example, ICE last month detained New York City Comptroller Brad Lander for assault—an accusation not unlike when a schoolyard bully accuses his victim of getting in the way of his fist, as Washington Post columnist Philip Bump put it.

One might add, to this list of questionable ICE allegations, its new claims about Stone.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Podcast Bro Andrew Schulz Turns Against Trump (After Voting for Him)

A lot of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters are suddenly regretting their vote.

Andrew Schulz holds a coffee cup and puts an hand out as he speaks on "The Will Cain Show" on Fox News.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Andrew Schulz appears on “The Will Cain Show” on Fox News, March 14, 2025.

Anti-woke podcaster Andrew Schultz is coming to the same realization as thousands of other American voters over the last six months: President Trump lied to them.

“Everything [Trump] campaigned on I believe he wanted to do. And now he’s doing the exact opposite thing of every single fuckin’ thing,” Schultz said on his “Flagarant” podcast Thursday. “There’ll be people that like, they’ll DM me and be like, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, I voted for none of this!”

Schultz has been an ardent supporter of Trump for some time now, even having him on his podcast as a guest during his presidential campaign. He continued on.

“He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars; he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget. He’s increasing it. It’s like everything that he’s said he’s gonna do, except sending immigrants back—and now he’s even flip-flopped on that … ‘Maybe he will stop these wars.’ No. ‘Maybe we will see what’s up with this Epstein shit.’ No.”

Strangely, Schultz isn’t the only one surprised by the gap between Trump’s campaign promises and his actions as president. Fellow Trump supporters like Elon Musk are baffled by Trump’s wanton spending on the budget bill, while Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is dismayed at Trump continuing the endless wars. And MAGA members far and wide are shocked and upset over the administration’s effective dropping of the Epstein case. It seems like a shift is coming, but it may be all too late.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

If This GOP Conference Is Proof, Trump Is Totally Screwed Over Epstein

Attendees at the Turning Point USA conference are slamming Donald Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Far-right activist Jack Posobiec and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon broadcast live during Turning Point USA's 2024 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Far-right activist Jack Posobiec and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon broadcast live during Turning Point USA’s 2024 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The Trump administration’s complete dismissal of the Jeffrey Epstein case continues to backfire as some of the most intense, involved members of his voting base think they’ve lost him to the “deep state.” 

As the Student Action Summit conference hosted by Charlie Kirk’s right-wing Turning Point USA group kicked off on Friday, multiple MAGA loyalists expressed anger and exasperation with President Trump’s handling of the case that has dominated much of the conspiratorial far-right.   

“It’s not about just a pedophile ring and all that. It’s about who governs us, right? And that’s why [the Epstein case] is not gonna go away,” MAGA godfather Steve Bannon yelled from the conference stage. He then went on to detail just how important the case is to the deep base. “For this to go away, you’re gonna lose 10 percent of the MAGA movement. If we lose 10 percent of the MAGA movement right now, we’re gonna lose 40 seats in [20]26, we’re gonna lose the presidency, they won’t even have to steal it … because [the Trump administration] will have disheartened the hardest core populist …”

Trump supporters who felt that the president was the answer to years of liberal and neoconservative deep state corruption are now reeling, feeling lost and confused as their knight in shining armor turns his back on one of their most important issues. 

Bannon turned to three young conference attendees and asked them for their take on the situation. 

“We need to, we need to enforce the laws of this country and you know, like you said, Steve, there’s no better question than who rules America. It’s not the people. So we need to obviously have the declassification of the Epstein files,” one said before Bannon chimed in. 

“You don’t think Donald Trump as president — you would tell Donald Trump in the Oval Office that you think there’s an open question, with him as commander-in-chief and doing all he’s doing, you would actually tell Trump you don’t know, you question who rules this country?”

“I definitely would because it’s a blackmail ring and anybody who wouldn’t is not paying attention. Simply put, Epstein himself said that he was best friends, on the stand, with Donald Trump. So anybody who thought that these files were going to get just declassified because we pressured him enough or you voted harder enough is just lying to yourself frankly.” 

The young man continued on

“In 2016, we trusted the plan with Trump, but now Trump has become the deep state. The exact thing he we voted him in—” 

‘Why do you say he’s become the deep state?” Bannon asked.

“What is more deep state than covering up for pedophiles? Why would you go to that island? Why? Tell me why would you go to that island? Why would you go on the plane? … Why his top donors—why are his top donors neighbors with Epstein?”

It seems that Trump’s most ardent supporters are finally asking the important questions. And while some in the MAGAsphere zero in on Attorney General Pam Bondi, others grasp that the one person with the most power over the case, the one person who could even come close to validating any of their theories, is Trump. And he has expressed no interest whatsoever in doing that. In fact, he can’t even believe that his base is still talking about it. And as we approach one full week of uproar, it’s clear that the Epstein thing won’t be going away anytime soon. 

“The only way this Epstein firestorm passes is if the 5 to 10 to maybe 15 percent of the Trump movement, the Pepes and the hardcores, many of whom are in this audience, just say, ‘I’ve had enough of it,’” Bannon later proclaimed. “The Epstein situation gets down to one basic question: Who governs this country? Is it a shadowy network of intelligence, MI6 Saudi intelligence, the Mossad, CIA … or do the people of the United States govern?” 

Edith Olmsted
/

The Trump Administration Is Fracturing Over the Epstein Files

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino may quit his position as high-ranking figures bicker about the decision to not release more information about notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his clients.

Sitting in a dark room Dan Bongino leans forward while sitting behind a table and clasping his hands
Calla Kessler for The Washington Post via Getty Images
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino may be planning to resign amid major MAGA backlash over the Department of Justice’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation according to one of Donald Trump’s slimiest allies. 

Laura Loomer, a prominent MAGA influencer in the president’s circle posted on X Friday declaring that Bongino was “seriously thinking about RESIGNING” in response to Attorney  General Pam Bondi’s “mishandling” of the Epstein file release. Axios confirmed that the two had sparred on Wednesday.

“Source tells me it’s very likely that Bongino resigns from the FBI unless Pam Blondi is FIRED by President Trump or resigns from the DOJ,” Loomer wrote. 

Earlier Friday, Loomer said that Bongino had played hooky Friday to consider his options, as a stark schism opened up between Trump and his MAGA acolytes to whom he spoon-fed conspiracies.

It’s important to keep in mind that Loomer has her own agenda when she “reports” on the Trump administration, and is desperate for any job that will keep her in close to the Oval Office. 

After the DOJ’s memo declaring that the alleged sex trafficker kept no “incriminating ‘client list’” was released, Loomer had immediately called for Bondi to be fired. This isn’t the first time that the far-right activist has attempted to get involved with personnel decisions at the White House. In April, a meeting she had with Trump led directly to the dismissal of three Pentagon officials, and has repeatedly attacked administration officials she deems to be disloyal to the president.

Now, Loomer could find herself near the epicenter of yet another major shake up. 

