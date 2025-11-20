Trump Signs Bill to Release Epstein Files—and Immediately Freaks Out
Donald Trump is not happy about the impending release of the Epstein files.
The public is on the verge of accessing the Epstein files, and Donald Trump is not happy about it.
After fighting for months to keep the files under lock and key, Trump expediently signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act Wednesday evening, hours after the Senate advanced it to his desk. Then, he went on a sprawling rant on social media in an apparent effort to twist his public image away from the longtime cozy relationship he maintained with the child sex trafficker and refocus on Democrats in the scandal that he has long branded as a “hoax.”
“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” Trump posted after accusing a slew of high-profile Democrats of financially benefiting from their own relationships with the deceased financier.
“As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively,” Trump said, referring to a missive he gave to Congress mere days ago.
At the time, that directive seemed to be little more than an effort to save face. House Republicans were lining up alongside Democrats to release the files, despite private meetings with Trump in which the president (unsuccessfully) begged his congressional allies to change their minds.
“At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget—The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him,” Trump continued.
“Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories, including THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL TAX CUT BILL, Strong Borders, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, lowering Prices, Biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts in History, ending EIGHT Wars, rebuilding our Military, knocking out Iran’s Nuclear capability, getting Trillions of Dollars INVESTED in the U.S.A., creating the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World, and even delivering a HUGE DEFEAT to the Democrats on the recent Shutdown Disaster.”
Epstein, a New York socialite who orchestrated an international child sex trafficking ring to service the sick desires of the ultra wealthy, is believed to have abused hundreds of young girls.
The Trump administration first bungled the release of the files in July, when the Justice Department issued a memo that contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the alleged existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.” Since then, Trump has attempted to brush off the scandal, repeatedly referring to it as a Democrat-invented “hoax.”
“For years our Great Nation has had to endure RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2, and many other Democrat created Witch Hunts and Scams, all of which have been so terrible and divisive for our Country, and have been done to confuse, deflect, and distract from the GREAT JOB that Republicans, and the Trump Administration, are doing,” Trump concluded. “This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Trump has claimed he cut off contact with Epstein after the financier was convicted in 2009 for soliciting underage prostitutes, referring to Epstein as a “creep.” But recent releases from the Epstein estate indicate that Epstein was still hypervigilant of his old pal even as Trump ascended to the White House.
The House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 emails last week that they had obtained from Epstein’s estate. The documents included multiple mentions of Trump, such as in a 2011 email, when Epstein expressed he was grateful Trump had stayed quiet about details of Epstein’s life. The “dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” Epstein wrote, despite the fact that Trump had spent hours at one of Epstein’s properties with a known victim.
In a 2017 exchange with former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, Epstein said that Trump was the worst individual he knew.
“I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump,” he wrote. “Not one decent cell in his body.”
When queried by Trump biographer Michael Wolff in 2019 about the extent of the president’s knowledge of abductions of young girls, Epstein remarked: “Of course he knew about the girls he asked Ghislaine to stop.”