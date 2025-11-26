Trump Finally Reveals His Plan for Obamacare Subsidies—and It’s Grim
Donald Trump has refused to release a replacement health care plan.
Obamacare may have no future at all if it’s up to Donald Trump.
Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday, the president claimed he would rather shift the cost of the subsidized health care marketplace entirely onto the Americans who depend on it.
“Are you planning to extend those subsidies?” asked a journalist.
“I’d rather not. Somebody said, ‘I want to extend them for two years.’ I don’t want to extend them for two years. I’d rather not extend them at all,” Trump said.
“Maybe some kind of extension may be necessary to get something else done, because the ‘unaffordable care act’ has been a disaster,” he continued. “It’s a disaster. And I said it was when it first got put in.”
Trump then went on to blame Democrats for skyrocketing ACA premiums, despite the fact that Republicans were the ones who voted against extending the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits when the government shutdown finally ended earlier this month. That move effectively ensured that health insurance premiums would double for some 20 million Americans.
A record 24 million Americans signed up for coverage through the ACA marketplace at the beginning of this year, roughly double the number of people who enrolled just four years earlier amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Obamacare subsidies in some states lapsed during the shutdown to disastrous effect. In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers warned that premiums would rise by more than $30,000 a year for supposedly affordable health insurance. Low-income regions of the country will be particularly hard hit, such as Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina, as recipients decide whether they can afford the rising costs.
The result, according to policy experts, will be a mass exodus from Obamacare plans altogether, leaving roughly four million Americans uninsured. The spike in uninsured Americans will spur a public health problem that has historically proved to make premiums more expensive for the insured as hospitals look to recoup the lost cash.