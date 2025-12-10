Trump: Black People Love Me Because They Know a Good Scam
Well, that’s a crazy way to brag about support from Black voters.
President Donald Trump is convinced Black people “love” him because “they know a scam better than anybody.”
These peculiar comments came Tuesday night at a rally-style event in Pennsylvania.
“Lemme tell ya. Black people love Trump. I got the biggest vote,” he said, before raising his voice even louder in the microphone. “I got the biggest vote with Black people, they know a scam better than anybody! They know what it is to be scammed.”
It’s difficult to parse whether he’s attributing Black people’s knowledge of scams to antiquated racist tropes or making an allusion to the slavery and history of economic discrimination they have endured in America (perhaps the latter is much too generous). Either way, the jury is still very much out on just how much Black people like him.
After Trump made notable gains with the Black vote in 2024, any momentum that he may have had with them since defeating Vice President Kamala Harris last year seem to have evaporated.
“Either the racial realignment never happened, or it already ended. And what I mean by that is, there was a lot of talk after 2024 and the run-up to it about Black voters—particularly Black men and Latino men—and also voters under 30 moving to the right,” The New Republic’s Perry Bacon said on his podcast last month. “That suggests maybe The New York Times and everyone else interviewing every Black man that voted for Trump was a bit of a mistake and an overreaction in the last election.”
Black joblessness—and all joblessness—is up. The shutdown, his anti-DEI crusade, funding cuts to health care, and his antagonistic approach to any federal content that focuses on racism or slavery all bring his proclaimed love for Black people into question. This is a man who just decided to stop offering free national park access on MLK day and Juneteenth, instead making free access on his birthday.
He signed an executive order directing the Interior Department to erase any information that could be misconstrued as a “corrosive ideology,” which of course included anything relating to race relations, LGBTQ rights, and sexism. He also removed a picture of Harriet Tubman from the National Park Service page on the Underground Railroad, and changed the words “enslaved African Americans” to “enslaved workers” while removing a section that discussed Benjamin Franklin being a slave owner.
He’s been sued for racial discrimination in housing, still thinks the Central Park 5 are guilty, and did the whole birtherism thing with the country’s first Black president. This does not seem like someone who has a genuine love and respect for Black people and culture—even if he believes we know a scam.