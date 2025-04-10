Trump Brags About How Tariff Pause Made His Friends Even Richer
Donald Trump’s decision to pause his tariffs sent the stock market soaring.
Donald Trump is openly bragging about just how much money his billionaire buddies made off of his dangerous tariff gambit.
After announcing a 90-day pause Wednesday on his sweeping “reciprocal tariff” policy on nearly every country—with the exception of China—Trump was excited to take credit for making a buck for his guests at the Oval Office.
“He made $2.5 million today, and he made $900 million! That’s not bad,” Trump said, pointing to financial investor Charles Schwab and Roger Penske, a Nascar team owner, respectively.
Schwab’s estimated net worth is $12.6 billion, while Penske’s is $5.6 billion.
Bloomberg reported that Wednesday was the “best day ever” for billionaires, as the world’s wealthiest people raked in a heaping $304 billion as the markets shot back up.
The day’s biggest individual winner should come as no surprise: Elon Musk made a whopping $36 billion as Tesla stock soared up 23 percent. Trump’s surprising decision to temporarily back off his steep tariffs has sparked major concerns of obvious market manipulation, and even potential insider trading.