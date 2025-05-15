Musk Used State Department to Force Another Country to Get Starlink

In one February meeting between Sharon Cromer, the ambassador from the United States to Gambia, and Lamin Jabbi, the Gambian minister of communications and digital economy, the American diplomat reportedly pressured the Cabinet member to approve the use of Starlink.

Hassan Jallow, Jabbi’s top deputy, told ProPublica that Cromer issued a thinly veiled threat by stressing the many ways that the U.S. has been financially supporting Gambia. “The implication was that they were connected,” Jallow told the outlet.

In mid-March, Jabbi and Jallow traveled to Washington to attend the World Bank summit and were subjected to a meeting organized by the State Department that quickly turned contentious. The meeting was with Ben MacWilliams, a former U.S. diplomat now in charge of Starlink’s expansion efforts in Africa, who accused Jabbi of kneecapping the country’s development, according to Jallow and four others who attended the meeting.