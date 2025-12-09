Trump Calls Europe “Weak” and “Decaying” in Astonishing Interview

The president claimed that he had a new draft of a peace plan that some Ukrainian officials received favorably, but that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had not read it yet. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy met with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany Monday and stressed that Ukraine would not give up territory in any peace deal.

Trump said that regarding Ukraine, European leaders “talk, but they don’t produce, and the war just keeps going on and on.” He also made a jab at Zelenskiy, urging new elections in Ukraine.

“They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump said. “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”