Trump Calls Europe “Weak” and “Decaying” in Astonishing Interview
Donald Trump is trashing longtime U.S. allies in Europe.
Donald Trump trashed America’s European allies in an interview with Politico published Tuesday, calling them “decaying” nations led by “weak” people.
“I think they’re weak,” Trump said of European politicians. “But I also think that they want to be so politically correct,” adding, “I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do.”
The president claimed that he had a new draft of a peace plan that some Ukrainian officials received favorably, but that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had not read it yet. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy met with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany Monday and stressed that Ukraine would not give up territory in any peace deal.
Trump said that regarding Ukraine, European leaders “talk, but they don’t produce, and the war just keeps going on and on.” He also made a jab at Zelenskiy, urging new elections in Ukraine.
“They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump said. “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”
The president denigrated cities like Paris and London for being overrun with immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, saying that unless European states tightened their borders, they “will not be viable countries any longer.”
Trump singled out London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is of Pakistani descent, as a “disaster,” making the racist insinuation that he was “elected because so many people have come in. They vote for him now.”
Trump’s words are not going to inspire confidence from Europe, especially with Ukraine-Russia peace talks going so abysmally. European leaders are already worried that Trump will kowtow to Russian demands, and the White House’s new National Security Strategy, released last week, was seen as almost a carbon copy of rhetoric coming from Russia.
Despite Europe’s backlash to the security policy document, which praised far-right political movements, Trump said in the interview that he would be willing to endorse far-right politicians like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.
“NATO calls me ‘Daddy,’” Trump said. “I have a lot to say about it.”
“I’d endorse,” he continued. “I’ve endorsed people, but I’ve endorsed people that a lot of Europeans don’t like.”
That security document was more concerned with bringing Europe to heel than any consideration of any external security threats to Europe or the U.S., instead projecting the Trump administration’s own racism and white nationalism onto European states. But those views are not likely to earn the president or his policies any goodwill across the Atlantic.