Republican Rep. Questions His Own Party—and Trump—in Brutal Interview

“On health care, you’ve been pushing very hard to deal with these expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, pushing your own plan for this,” Raju said to Fitzpatrick. “But you’re encountering a lot of resistance from within your own party.... What do you say to them?”

“If you don’t have a better plan, then get on board with ours. But doing nothing is not an option,” the representative replied. “I’ve heard so many people in the Republican conference rail against the Affordable Care Act, rail on Obamacare, rail on the premium tax credits.... If you wanna criticize something that’s OK, as long as you have a better alternative. They have never offered a better alternative.”

GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick says Rs need more focus on affordability.

On Trump calling it a D scam: “I don't believe that to be true at all..It's real.”

On GOP railing on ACA: “They have never offered a better alternative”

On Ukraine, says Trump has been “too deferential” to Putin pic.twitter.com/KboOhZIMNQ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 8, 2025

Fitzpatrick also stressed the affordability issue.