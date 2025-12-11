List of Every Republican Who Voted to Make Obamacare More Expensive
Here is the full list of Republicans who don’t care that health insurance costs are about to skyrocket for millions of Americans.
Health care bills are going to skyrocket next year after the Senate voted down a bill that would have extended subsidies for the Affordable Care Act on Thursday.
The bill needed 60 votes to pass, but only four Republicans broke with their party and voted to extend the subsidies that millions of Americans rely on: Senators Josh Hawley, Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, and Susan Collins, resulting in a total of just 51 votes in favor. Every single Democrat in the Senate voted to extend the subsidies, while Montana Senator Steve Daines, a Republican, did not vote.
President Trump said last month that he was against extending the subsidies “because the ‘unaffordable care act’ has been a disaster.” But the real disaster is just beginning.
Health care premiums have already gone up in several states, and lower-income states, including Republican-run states like Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina, stand to suffer the most. Many Americans will likely drop their ACA health care plans, meaning that an estimated four million Americans could be without health care coverage.
Here are the 48 Republican senators who voted to end the subsidies and increase premiums:
- Jim Banks (Indiana)
- John Barrasso (Wyoming)
- Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee)
- John Boozman (Arkansas)
- Katie Britt (Alabama)
- Ted Budd (North Carolina)
- Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia)
- Bill Cassidy (Louisiana)
- John Cornyn (Texas)
- Tom Cotton (Arkansas)
- Kevin Cramer (North Dakota)
- Mike Crapo (Indiana)
- Ted Cruz (Texas)
- John Curtis (Utah)
- Joni Ernst (Iowa)
- Deb Fischer (Nebraska)
- Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)
- Chuck Grassley (Iowa)
- Bill Hagerty (Tennessee)
- John Hoeven (North Dakota)
- Jon Husted (Ohio)
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (Mississippi)
- Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)
- Jim Justice (West Virginia)
- John Kennedy (Louisiana)
- James Lankford (Oklahoma)
- Mike Lee (Utah)
- Cynthia Lummis (Wyoming)
- Roger Marshall (Kansas)
- Mitch McConnell (Kentucky)
- Dave McCormick (Pennsylvania)
- Ashley Moody (Florida)
- Jerry Moran (Kansas)
- Bernie Moreno (Ohio)
- Markwayne Mullin (Oklahoma)
- Rand Paul (Kentucky)
- Pete Ricketts (Nebraska)
- Jim Risch (Idaho)
- Mike Rounds (South Dakota)
- Eric Schmitt (Missouri)
- Rick Scott (Florida)
- Tim Scott (South Carolina)
- Tim Sheehy (Montana)
- John Thune (South Dakota)
- Thom Tillis (North Carolina )
- Tommy Tuberville (Alabama)
- Roger Wicker (Mississippi)
- Todd Young (Indiana)