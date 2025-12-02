Sabrina Carpenter Rips Trump for Using Her Song in “Disgusting” Ad
The pop star made it clear where she stands on Donald Trump’s agenda.
Sabrina Carpenter slammed the White House Tuesday for using her hit song about “freaky positions” in a racist video about brutal immigration arrests.
The White House posted a video on X Monday using the Gen Z popstar’s song “Juno” over footage of people protesting Trump’s immigration operations. The video then cuts to clips of other people being brutally run down and handcuffed by federal authorities. It’s not clear that any of the people in the video were actually undocumented immigrants—they just weren’t white.
“Have you ever tried this one?” the post read, a lyric from Carpenter’s song. “Bye-bye.”
Carpenter replied the next day: “this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”
If this is the Trump administration’s best attempt to reach out to a younger generation, it doesn’t seem to be going too well.
Earlier this month, Carpenter’s fellow pop star and former Disney Channel actress Olivia Rodrigo hit back at the Department of Homeland Security after it posted an Instagram reel promoting self-deportation using one of her songs. In a comment, Rodrigo said, “don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”
Immigration and Custom Enforcement launched an ad campaign in August to recruit “Gen-Z and early-career professionals” to fill thousands of open roles as so-called “Homeland Defenders.” The Trump administration has desperately worked to boost the number of immigration officers, causing a “shit show” at ICE.