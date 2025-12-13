Trump’s DOJ Wants to Charge Alleged Kirk Killer With Bizarre Crime
They’re weighing some unusual options in an effort to bring federal charges against Tyler Robinson.
President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is trying to come up with a way to charge Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter with a federal crime. One surprising solution? Declare Kirk’s murder an anti-Christian hate crime.
Tyler Robinson, the suspect, is already facing state charges for aggravated murder, and may even face the death penalty. But that’s not enough for the Trump administration, which seems to be trying to get the case taken to the federal level, according to a new report from NBC News.
Some prosecutors are pushing back. They say the crime doesn’t really fall under any federal statutes: Murder, generally, is under state jurisdiction, unless the suspect crossed state lines, or killed an elected official.
As a result, apparently, the DOJ is exploring the option to charge Robinson with an anti-Christian hate crime, three people who are familiar with the investigation told NBC.
It would be an unusual “hate crime” to prosecute, to say the least: The federal case would have to equate anti-trans views with Christianity, in order for the legal logic to work, according to NBC’s sources.
“They are trying to shove a square peg into a round hole,” one said.
In case anyone is unclear what constitutes a federal hate crime: the Hitler-loving white supremacist who killed Heather Heyer at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville was charged with a hate crime, as was the white man who gunned down 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, NY.
Hate crime charges are generally used when someone attacks or discriminates against someone else based on their race, gender, sexuality, or religion.
Robinson, in texts to his trans partner that were released by the FBI, allegedly said that he wanted to kill Kirk because he had “enough of his hatred.” In order to charge Robinson with a hate crime, prosecutors would have to argue that being Christian and being hateful—at least towards trans people—are one and the same.