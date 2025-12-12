New Epstein Photos Feature Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and More
More bad news for the president who claims he wasn’t close to the notorious sex offender.
President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and other prominent figures can be spotted in a new collection of photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate released Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
At least three of the photographs showed Trump, who has come under immense scrutiny for his reported ties to Epstein, and his efforts to prevent the release of the government’s files on the alleged sex trafficker.
One black-and-white photograph featuring Trump shows the president smiling as he posed with six women wearing leis, whose faces have all been redacted.
Another photograph showed Trump sitting on a plane next to a blonde woman whose face has been redacted.
Another photograph showed Trump listening to a glamorous-looking woman, as Epstein stood, smirking beside him.
Yet another photo showed a pile of Trump-branded condoms.
These photographs, plucked from a trove of 95,000 images and redacted at the discretion of members of the committee, are just the beginning. “Committee Democrats are reviewing the full set of photos and will continue to release photos to the public in the days and weeks ahead,” the release said. Representative Robert Garcia told reporters Friday that some of the photos that were not released were “incredibly disturbing.”
MAGA architect Steve Bannon also made multiple appearances in the photographs released Friday—including one that was particularly disturbing.
One photograph showed Epstein sitting behind a desk, while Bannon sat opposite him talking. On the desk between them sat a framed photograph that appeared to show an at least partially-naked woman laying limp on a sofa or bed.
Bannon had reportedly assisted Epstein in navigating the political and legal quagmire that was the last year of his life, conducting a series of interviews with the alleged sex trafficker between 2018 and early 2019, totaling about 15 hours of unreleased footage.
Another photograph showed Epstein and Bannon of them taking a mirror selfie, and another photograph showed Bannon speaking with director Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
Former President Bill Clinton appeared to have signed one photograph, which showed him smiling beside Epstein, and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
Other prominent figures who appeared in photos were Bill Gates and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Three of the photographs showed sex toys, including a “jawbreaker gag.”
This story has been updated.