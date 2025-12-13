Trump’s Posts Spur Threats Against Lawmakers On Both Sides of Aisle
President Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric has very real, terrifying consequences.
President Donald Trump’s Truth Social rants may be unhinged, but they have serious consequences: His violent rhetoric has spurred threats against nearly two dozen elected officials on both sides of the aisle.
According to a new tally by NBC News, Trump’s posts over the last few weeks have led to threats on a number of Democrats—but even more Republicans, including over a dozen Indiana state lawmakers, who the president was attempting to bully into voting for his gerrymandering scheme.
Democrats who have been threatened include senators Chuck Schumer and Elissa Slotkin, as well as the other five lawmakers who, along with Slotkin, Trump accused of sedition. On the Republican side, soon-to-be-former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vocal about the threats she’s received since criticizing the president’s agenda, and over a dozen Indiana state senators have also received threats after being named out by Trump on Truth Social.
Meanwhile, Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the White House, said that Trump hasn’t done anything wrong.
“As the survivor of two assassination attempts—and recently watching his dear friend Charlie be assassinated—no one understands the dangers of political violence more than President Trump,” Jackson said in a statement to NBC.
“But President Trump, and the entire Administration, will not hesitate to speak the truth and call out Democrats for smearing their opponents as Nazis, encouraging members of the military to ignore lawful orders, and enabling violent criminals to invade our country. Sharing these facts is not inciting violence and the media would be wrong to make such an accusation,” she added.
Who’s going to tell her that the majority of the people receiving threats were Republicans?