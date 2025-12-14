Trump Scraps Abolition Coins, Features Himself Instead
The Trump administration nixed commemorative coins meant to honor abolitionists and women in favor of honoring more old white men.
To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, President Donald Trump is commemorating the most important person in the country’s history: himself.
Back in 2021—days after the January 6 riots—Trump signed an act to authorize the creation of new coins to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary. The act specified that one coin be focused on women’s contribution to U.S. history.
In response, a bipartisan committee came up with some recommendations: a coin featuring Frederick Douglass to represent abolition, one with a “Votes for Women” flag to honor women’s suffrage, and a coin featuring 6-year-old Ruby Bridges, who helped desegregate her school in 1960.
But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has ultimate say, did not follow these recommendations, reported The New York Times.
Instead, the new coins will feature a Pilgrim couple on the Mayflower, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Abraham Lincoln. (The Trump administration, apparently, was not satisfied with the already significant coin representation of three out of four of these historic American men.)
And then, the collection’s pièce de résistance: a Trump dollar coin, featuring the president’s likeness on both sides.
It’s worth pointing out that it is incredibly abnormal—and some would argue, anti-American—to have a sitting president on a coin. Washington refused to have his likeness on a coin while he was president, as it felt too king-like for the leader of the newly free United States, according to the Times. Trump, apparently, has no such qualms.