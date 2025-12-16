Mike Johnson Gives Most Pathetic Response to Trump’s Reiner Post
Donald Trump will apparently never cross the line for the House speaker.
Not surprisingly, House Speaker Mike Johnson didn’t have anything to say about President Trump’s unhinged response to the tragic death of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.
“Mr. Speaker, do you condemn Trump’s post about Rob Reiner?” CNN’s Manu Raju asked Johnson in the Capitol Monday night.
“I don’t do ongoing commentary about everything that’s said by everybody in government every day,” Johnson said, ignoring Raju when he brought up that they were talking about the president every day.
“We are trying to bring down health care costs for the American people. They’re very important votes, very important issues, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Johnson added. Raju pointed out that a lot of other House Republicans were not happy with Trump’s comments, to which Johnson was dismissive.
“I gave commentary this morning, and you all heard it,” Johnson said as he sought to get away from reporters.
Usually, when confronted with one of Trump’s deranged remarks, Johnson feigns ignorance. This time, it seems he’s trying a new tack to try and get reporters off his back so he doesn’t have to take responsibility for Trump’s clearly reprehensible comments. But all Johnson is proving is that he knows that Trump was insensitive and still refuses to hold him accountable.