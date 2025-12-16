Mike Johnson Gives Most Pathetic Response to Trump’s Reiner Post

“I don’t do ongoing commentary about everything that’s said by everybody in government every day,” Johnson said, ignoring Raju when he brought up that they were talking about the president every day.

“We are trying to bring down health care costs for the American people. They’re very important votes, very important issues, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Johnson added. Raju pointed out that a lot of other House Republicans were not happy with Trump’s comments, to which Johnson was dismissive.

“I gave commentary this morning, and you all heard it,” Johnson said as he sought to get away from reporters.