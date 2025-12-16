Pulitzer Board Demands Trump’s Tax and Psych Records in Lawsuit Twist
Donald Trump isn’t going to be happy about this one.
President Trump’s spiteful defamation suit against the Pulitzer Prize Board may backfire, as the latter is now demanding Trump’s psychological records, prescription medication records, and tax returns in the discovery process.
Trump filed the lawsuit in 2022 after the board refused to revoke 2018 Pulitzer awards from The New York Times and The Washington Post for “perpetuating the absurdly false and defamatory narrative contrived by the President’s political opponents: that he and his campaign somehow colluded with Vladimir Putin and the Russian government to gain advantage in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and thereafter maintained some nefarious connection with Russian elements during the presidential transition and Trump administration (the ‘Russia Collusion Hoax’).”
“This case has always been about correcting the record, revealing the truth, and vindicating the president and his supporters against the lies told to the American people by the Democrats and their PR machine known as ‘legacy media,’” a Trump spokesperson told Fox News just last week.
But the Board stood its ground, clarifying that “no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”
Nevertheless, the lawsuit has dragged on deep into 2025. And the board is still fighting back, demanding Trump’s tax returns from the last decade—which he has yet to release since winning his second term.
“To the extent You seek damages for any physical ailment or mental or emotional injury arising from Counts I-IV of Your Complaint, all Documents (whether held by You or by third parties under Your control or who could produce them at your direction) concerning Your medical and/or psychological health from January 1, 2015, to present, including any prescription medications you have been prescribed or have taken,” the board wrote in their filing. “For the avoidance of doubt, this includes all Documents Concerning Your annual physical examination. To the extent you do not seek such damages in this action, please confirm so in writing.”
As with the tax returns, Trump has been deliberately coy and unspecific about his health. He always claims to be in good health, bragging about acing dementia tests while his ankles swell, his hand bruises, and he falls asleep in televised meetings. If anything does come to light in discovery, his attack on the Pulitzer Board could very well blow up in his face.