Kash Patel Is Using Taxpayer Money for His Girlfriend, Jet-Setting

The FBI head lashed out at a SWAT team for not sticking close to his girlfriend, though that’s not their job.

FBI Head Kash Patel speaks in a meeting.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel has come under fire for using taxpayer-funded resources like government planes and SWAT protection for personal reasons.

When his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, performed at an NRA convention, she had an FBI SWAT team as her bodyguards. The agents were members of a special unit trained to rescue hostages and penetrate barricaded buildings, according to The New York Times. Once the team had secured the convention center, they departed. But Patel didn’t like that.

He reportedly lambasted the team’s commander for leaving Wilkins without protection while she chatted with fans on the convention floor.

It’s only the latest incidence of Patel using taxpayer-funded resources for his own personal activities. He’s been treating specialized FBI agents like his and his girlfriend’s private security detail, as well as jet-setting across the globe on government planes, according to the Times.

Former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary criticized Patel’s actions, telling the Times that his use of the private plane and SWAT agents for his girlfriend’s detail “are indicative of his lack of leadership experience, judgment and humility.”

And Patel’s right-wing allies aren’t happy either: “Is she considered Kash’s spouse?” asked Grace Chong, an influencer who works for Steve Bannon, on X. “Is that why she’s getting protection because if not then why are we paying for this?”

Patel claims that Wilkins is getting this level of protection because she’s received death threats. But that doesn’t explain his extensive travel—to see her, and for other personal and business-related reasons.

An FBI spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month that Patel had taken nearly a dozen personal trips since becoming FBI director in February, compared to former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s itinerary of 10 personal flights over a four-year period.

Yes, Zohran Mamdani Still Thinks Trump Is a Fascist

The two politicians had an amiable meeting—but Mamdani hasn’t shifted.

Zohran Mamdani speaks into a microphone at a press conference.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

After his surprisingly warm meeting with President Donald Trump, NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani reiterated that yes, he still believes Trump is a fascist.

During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Kristen Welker pressed Mamdani about the recent event at the White House. By all accounts, the two had gotten along unexpectedly well, and the president had beamed at the press conference afterwards. Trump also posted several photos of the two together on his Truth Social account.

The unexpectedly friendly vibes turned the meeting into somewhat of a public spectacle, and Welker referenced an exchange with a reporter that took place about Mamdani’s previous usage of the term fascist. She asked if he still believed that the president was one.

“That’s something I’ve said in the past and I say it today,” Mamdani said.

“Do you still believe President Trump is a threat to democracy?” Welker followed up later.

“Everything that I’ve said in the past I continue to believe,” Mamdani said. “That’s the thing that I think is important about politics, is we don’t shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what brings us to that table.”

Later in the interview, Welker tried again, raising a valid point.

“I think that some of your supporters would be curious to know … you say you stand by your past statements, that yes he’s a threat to the democracy, how do you square working with someone who you still think is a threat to the democracy?”

“I think working for the people of New York City demands that you work with everyone and anyone—and that you always look to find those areas of agreement while not overlooking the places of disagreement,” Mamdani said.

The friendly meeting between two politicians who had insulted each other for months (Trump has called Mamdani “my little communist,” among other things) shocked and irritated Trump’s MAGA base, including far-right activist Laura Loomer, who denounced the event on social media.

While Trump and Mamdani, who is a Democratic Socialist, disagree on nearly everything, the two seem to have bonded over affordability, and their shared love of New York City.

Trump Goes On Unhinged Tirade Against Dem “Traitors”

The president apparently couldn’t sleep, and decided to post his way out.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House.
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s rage has not cooled for the six Democrats who posted a video reminding military and intelligence personnel that their duty is to the Constitution, not to him.

The president fired off two Truth Social posts late Saturday night in an all-caps rant about the issue, writing: “THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK. IT WASN’T, AND NEVER WILL BE! IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME. THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID!”

Next, he posted, “MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION!”

These are clearly the ramblings of a man who is totally OK, and who doesn’t worry at all that the things he tells the military to do—like, say, strike foreign boats in international waters, acts which have killed over 80 people so far—may be illegal.

The president has been posting about this issue for several days now, and his ravings have consequences. MAGA influencers online are now calling for the so-called “Seditious Six” to be arrested. And on Friday, five out of the six Democrats who created the video received bomb threats to their homes or offices.

No one was harmed, but Trump’s posts about the issue have been condemned by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Trump’s DOGE Is Dead and We Won’t Miss It

RIP, Department of Government Efficiency.

President Donald Trump walks on the White House lawn.
John McDonnell/Getty Images

It was here for a bad time, not a long time: The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has been officially disbanded.

The shady department led by tech billionaire Elon Musk that laid off scores of workers and gutted parts of the federal government has faded away into oblivion, according to an exclusive from Reuters.

When Reuters journalists asked about the department, which set out to reduce government spending but fell short on its promises while creating chaos in the federal workforce, the Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor said, “That doesn’t exist.”

DOGE is no longer a “centralized entity,” he added.

The Trump administration has been signaling the end of DOGE since the summer, according to the report, and the president generally talks about it in the past-tense. Many of DOGE’s staff have since found jobs elsewhere in the government, like Acting DOGE Administrator Amy Gleason, who is now an official advisor to RFK Jr. at the Department of Health and Human Services.

DOGE’s legacy is both very stupid and very sad: It decimated the federal workforce, including Social Security personnel at local offices, and made it easier for hackers to access your data. The agency tore apart USAID, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of lives lost globally. And all this for projected savings—numbers which grew smaller and less ambitious every time Musk mentioned them.

While DOGE may fade away into a fever dream of Trump’s first 100 days, its effects—and the suffering it inflicted—will be felt for a long time.

Many Top MAGA Trolls Aren’t Even in the U.S.

Elon Musk’s new X feature has been very revealing.

Elon Musk listens to a phone call at a White House dinner.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s latest feature on X has had some shocking and unintended consequences.

Starting Friday, X users were able to use a new “about this account” feature to see what country accounts were based in. And for many “America First” posters, this revealed an inconvenient truth, as reported by The Daily Beast.

For example, one account literally named “America First”—with 67,000 followers—seems to be based not in the U.S., but in Bangladesh.

Another popular conservative account, MAGA Nation, with nearly 400,000 followers and a bio that reads, “Standing strong with President Trump 🇺🇸 | America First | Patriot Voice for We The People,” is apparently based in Eastern Europe.

And an Ivanka News fanpage with 1 million followers that posts things like, “Does the spread of Islam on American soil concern you?” is based in Nigeria.

Twitter users rounded up dozens of these accounts, sharing their disbelief. Some Democratic influencers rejoiced: Harry Sisson, a Gen-Z, pro-Biden creator, said, “This is easily one of the greatest days on this platform. Seeing all of these MAGA accounts get exposed as foreign actors trying to destroy the United States is a complete vindication of Democrats, like myself and many on here, who have been warning about this.” (Sisson also compiled his own list of foreign accounts.)

There were some rumors that Musk had disabled the feature upon seeing so many of his biggest fans unmasked, but as of Sunday, it seems to still be intact.

Dem Lawmakers Get Bomb Threats After Trump Calls For Their Execution

The president’s use of violent language has had severe and frightening consequences.

President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office during a meeting.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Five out of the six Democratic lawmakers who urged the military to “refuse illegal orders” from the Trump administration have received bomb threats, as of Saturday.

The new threats come after President Donald Trump accused the Dems of “seditious behavior” that was “punishable by death” in a post on Truth Social earlier this week.

Senator Elisa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, received a bomb threat at her home on Friday. In a statement on X, a spokesperson for Slotkin said that she wasn’t home at the time, and that the police “searched the property and confirmed no one was in danger.”

The offices of representatives Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, and Chris Deluzio also received bomb threats, as well as Representative Maggie Goodlander’s local office in New Hampshire, according to Newsweek.

Last week, these lawmakers—all former military or intelligence community members—made a video directed at current members of the military, urging them to refuse illegal orders. “We need you to stand up for our laws, our constitution, and who we are as Americans,” they say in the video.

In response, Trump took to Truth Social in a rageful tirade. He retweeted a post saying, “Hang them, George Washington would.”

The president has spoken out against violent rhetoric and accused Democrats of inciting deadly violence with words, especially after the Charlie Kirk shooting. But it seems like political violence just doesn’t count when it’s being encouraged by the president.

In Outrageous Omission, New Cop30 Deal Fails to Restrict Fossil Fuels

“Intense lobbying from a few petrostates weakened the deal,” a source said in a statement to ABC News.

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago speaks during the plenary session at the COP30 Conference in Brazil.
Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images
COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago speaks during the plenary session at the COP30 Conference in Brazil.

Cop30, the U.N.’s annual climate summit that the U.S. failed to send a delegate to this year, nonetheless achieved something President Donald Trump would celebrate.

Delegates in Brazil reported that they had reached a tentative deal on Saturday, and while some important concessions were made, the final agreement doesn’t include a path away from fossil fuels, the single largest driver of global warming and man-made climate change.

More than 80 countries reportedly supported a roadmap to phase out the use of fossil fuels, but there wasn’t enough of a consensus to include it.

In what sounded like an act of desperation, Cop30 President André Corrêa do Lago said he would create a roadmap himself, but it’s unclear what this would achieve, as it would lack the binding power of an international agreement.

While the conference “delivered breakthroughs to triple adaptation finance, protect the world’s forests and elevate the voices of Indigenous people like never before,” the president and CEO of the World Resources Institute, Ani Dasgupta, said in a statement to ABC, “negotiators couldn’t agree to develop a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels. More than 80 countries stood their ground for a fair and equitable shift off fossil fuels, but intense lobbying from a few petrostates weakened the deal.”

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement and has been a forceful advocate for oil and gas and coal. He also decided it was a waste of time to send a delegation to Brazil for the climate conference. (California Governor Gavin Newsom, for his part, decided to show up anyway.)

It’s unclear if an official U.S. delegation would have done more harm than good. But one thing is clear: an agreement that doesn’t propose a path away from international dependence on fossil fuels, as the climate worsens and the world literally burns around us, is almost completely pointless.

Trump, Loomer Mock MTG After Stunning Resignation Announcement

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she was stepping down Friday. The president, unsurprisingly, had *thoughts.*

Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through a hallway in the Capitol.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Saturday morning to share his thoughts on his former ally’s shocking resignation. 

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’” he wrote, alleging that Greene was too cowardly to run without his backing. 

However, after that barrage of insults, he concluded the post on a positive note: “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate  Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

Not many Republicans have weighed in yet on Greene’s exit, but one of Trump’s most loyal attack dogs has been predictably rabid: Laura Loomer.

Starting by taking credit for MTG’s resignation (via the now-familiar “Loomered” post), the far-right personality has since accused Greene of getting paid to “screw Trump over ahead of 2026,” of wanting “Trump to chase her,” and of displaying “typical victim female energy.” 

Loomer and Greene had been feuding for months, partially stemming from Loomer’s unabashed support for Israel and Greene’s push to stop arming the country as it carries out a genocide. 

Loomer wasn’t coy about her glee at her political opponent’s resignation, posting, “Her life being made miserable this last week makes me happy. Traitor Greene is a terrible person. I get a lot of joy in watching my enemies fall.”

On the other hand, Representative Thomas Massie posted a kind tribute to Greene. “I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie. I’ll miss her tremendously,” he said. Massie was one of Greene’s only allies in the Republican party in attempting to release the Epstein files, and has similarly been targeted by the president for his efforts.

White House Press Sec Tries Desperately to Spin Mamdani Meeting

Karoline Leavitt gushed about the Trump-Mamdani meeting Friday—while the internet mocked Trump.

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani shake hands in the Oval Office.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went on Fox News to attempt to explain the sudden warmth between two political adversaries—but can chemistry ever, truly be explained?

After President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met at the White House on Friday, Trump appeared to fawn over Mamdani in front of the press. The president later posted several photos of the two together on his Truth Social account.

MAGA world—and the much of the Internet—was shocked, as Trump and Mamdani have been insulting each other for months. Memes and media coverage mocking a beaming Trump, casting him as weak and easily fooled by the Democratic Socialist’s apparent abundance of charm, spread quickly.

But Leavitt was having none of it.

“It really proved that President Trump is willing to meet with anybody, to sit across the table, shake hands, look anybody in the eye,” Leavitt gushed. “Of course he wants New York to succeed, he wants all of Americans to succeed,” she continued. “The president wants this country to come together, and you saw that in full display in the Oval Office.”

Never mind that mere days before, Trump had called for Democrats to be hanged for a video message urging the military to honor the Constitution over the president’s orders, a message which he called seditious.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity pushed back on Leavitt’s glib narrative, pointing out that the two politicians had diametrically opposed views on most issues.

“Where do you meet in the middle there?” he asked.

“I think today’s meeting between the president and mayor elect was a good first step … but it doesn’t mean that President Trump is going to change his values,” Leavitt said. She went on to laud Trump for several (questionable) accomplishments on the economy. “Who knows? Maybe Mayor Mamdani will go back to New York, and maybe he learned a few things from President Trump today,” she said brightly—an extremely unlikely possibility.

The president, for all his love of fealty in others, isn’t terribly consistent with his own affections. He did truly seem to be enamored with Mamdani, who he’s called “my little communist mayor” in the past. We’ll see how long the honeymoon phase lasts.

Trump’s Team Didn’t Care That Deadly Boat Strikes Could Be Illegal

A new report sheds light on what went on behind the scenes.

President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office.
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration repeatedly overlooked and pushed past lawyers who questioned the legality of its deadly strikes on alleged “drug” boats, according to a new report.

On Saturday, The Washington Post released an investigation that sheds new light on the process behind the controversial attacks that have left more than 80 people dead and angered Americans across the political spectrum, including some of President Donald Trump’s base.

According to government officials who were familiar with the situation, the administration initially planned for the CIA to conduct the strikes—but when CIA lawyers pushed back, they pivoted to using the U.S. military. The Trump administration’s justification for the lethal attacks is that the U.S. is engaged in an armed conflict with “designated terrorist organizations.”

But many national security experts, both inside and outside of the administration, told the Post that this justification “does not stand up to facts.”

What’s more, many of the lawyers who raised concerns or attempted to institute guardrails had either left the government, or had been reassigned or removed from their positions. The National Security Council’s full-time legal staff was completely gutted by this summer, including former Pentagon general counsel Paul Ney, who had raised concerns about the legality of the strikes, according to former officials.

Meanwhile, over at the CIA, some people are worried about blowback from these covert operations, like with the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s.

“The question is, is it legal just to kill the guy if he’s not threatening to kill you and you’re outside an armed conflict? There are people who are simply uncomfortable with the president just declaring we’re at war with drug traffickers,” one former senior official told the Post.

The new report confirms what other top military lawyers have been saying: that Trump’s strikes against alleged drug boats could be considered extrajudicial killings.

