Kash Patel Is Using Taxpayer Money for His Girlfriend, Jet-Setting

He reportedly lambasted the team’s commander for leaving Wilkins without protection while she chatted with fans on the convention floor.

It’s only the latest incidence of Patel using taxpayer-funded resources for his own personal activities. He’s been treating specialized FBI agents like his and his girlfriend’s private security detail, as well as jet-setting across the globe on government planes, according to the Times.

Former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary criticized Patel’s actions, telling the Times that his use of the private plane and SWAT agents for his girlfriend’s detail “are indicative of his lack of leadership experience, judgment and humility.”