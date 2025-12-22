Bari Weiss Doubles Down After Backlash Over Scrapped 60 Minutes Story
CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has no idea how journalism works.
Bari Weiss’s excuse for killing a 60 Minutes story about the Trump administration’s deportations proves just how poorly suited she is to be editor-in-chief of CBS News.
In a call with CBS staff Monday morning, Weiss offered a flimsy explanation for her decision to hold a segment reporting on the experiences of inmates held at CECOT, the notorious prison in El Salvador where the Trump administration previously deported Venezuelan immigrants the government claimed were gang members.
Weiss initially claimed the segment was “not ready” because the Trump administration hadn’t deigned to comment, according to internal CBS sources.
But her statement to staff was different: “We need to be able to get the principals on the record and on camera,” she said on the call, apparently believing that the testimony of inmates at CECOT wasn’t enough for a story.
“Our viewers come first. Not the listing schedule or anything else. That’s my north star and I hope it’s yours, too,” she added, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.
Her decision makes clear that she cares more about staying on the Trump administration’s good side than actual journalism.
Ben Goggin, deputy tech editor at NBC News pointed out that Weiss had made a rookie mistake. “Of course, most journalists know that oftentimes people who are the subject of negative reporting don’t want to speak on camera or on the record,” he wrote on Bluesky.
In a leaked email Sunday evening, CBS News correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who’d worked on the story, explained to her colleagues that she’d reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, and the White House, but heard nothing back. She argued that the government’s unwillingness to comment shouldn’t have killed the story.
“If the standard for airing a story becomes ‘the government must agree to be interviewed,’ then the government effectively gains control over the 60 Minutes broadcast,” she wrote. “We go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer of the state.”