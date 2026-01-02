“Locked and Loaded”: Trump Threatens Iran in 3 a.m. Post

Iran entered its sixth day of consecutive protests on Friday, as the people are fed up with the regime, soaring inflation, and the collapse of the Iranian rial. At least seven people have been killed so far, according to the AP.

A viral video from the second day of protests in Iran shows a protester in Tehran sitting in front of security forces.



Another clip shows him being beaten after he stands up.



A group of protesters in the small city of Azna, in the western porvince of Lorestan, set fire to the local police station.



Iranian officials have already responded to Trump’s threats by implying that the protests in recent days have been fomented by the United States—despite the protests’ widespread support—and warning the Trump administration about next steps.

“With the statements by Israeli officials and @realDonaldTrump, what has been going on behind the scenes is now clear,” Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on X. “Trump should know that U.S. interference in this internal matter would mean destabilizing the entire region and destroying America’s interests. The American people should know—Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers’ safety.”