Trump Throws a Fit After WSJ Publishes Story on His Decrepit Health
Donald Trump continues to insist he is in “perfect” health despite mounting evidence to the contrary.
A damning new report on Donald Trump’s health has stirred the American public, and even roused the president himself.
Practically nothing irks Trump more than stories about his age and his natural deterioration. But a Wall Street Journal article published Thursday—which includes an interview with Trump—revealed several new details about the president’s routine, depicting a 79-year-old man who has little well-informed consideration for the longevity of his body.
The piece received immediate backlash from Trump, who insisted on Truth Social shortly after its publication that he’s in “perfect health.”
“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100 percent of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” Trump posted.
Trump has an oddball history with reportedly “acing” cognitive exams. During the 2024 presidential election, Trump took several—but his recollections of the tests, which sometimes included fabricating questions that the tests’ authors claimed were never on the exams, called into question whether he had actually taken them at all.
“P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination,” he continued. “Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE! President DJT.”
But for all his blather, Trump does not appear to be in pristine condition. According to the Journal report, Trump is taking more aspirin than his doctors recommend, apparently under the belief that “nice, thin blood” is better than “thick blood.”
He also brushed off concerns that the odd discolorations that routinely appear on his hands were anything to be alarmed by, though his explanation for the spots only added more intrigue, as he claimed that they were the results of getting “whacked again by someone.” (CNN’s medical analyst noted that Trump’s outsize aspirin use could actually be behind the bruising, since too much aspirin intake can cause a person to bleed excessively.)
Trump refuted the fact that he has repeatedly fallen asleep during critical public appearances—something that practically became a fixture of his first year back in office as he was caught dozing off roughly a dozen times. It’s happened during Cabinet meetings, in the middle of bombastic military parades, while meeting leaders of critical allies, and even during the Pope’s funeral.
“Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink,” Trump told the Journal.
But a final depiction of the president—from one of his supposed allies, RNC Chair Joe Gruters—really hammered home that the 79-year-old has been anything but delicate with his body, despite ongoing public concerns over his health.
Gruters claimed that he was “shocked” to see the scale at which Trump wolfs down McDonalds, including one instance in which he saw Trump consume “french fries, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish” in one sitting.