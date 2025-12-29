Trump, 79, Now Has Weird Bruises on Both of His Hands

Screenshot

The 79-year-old has repeatedly claimed that he is in pristine condition, brushing off public alarm over his deteriorating body.

Trump’s health has been a topic of concern since he was on the campaign trail, when reports circulated that he couldn’t remember the contents of cognitive exams he claimed to ace. Since then, the president has regularly been spotted with odd discolorations on his right hand.

He also routinely appears discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders. Over the course of the last year, Trump has fallen asleep roughly a dozen times during critical public appearances. It’s happened during Cabinet meetings, in the middle of bombastic military parades, while meeting leaders of critical allies, and even during the Pope’s funeral.