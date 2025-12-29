Trump, 79, Now Has Weird Bruises on Both of His Hands
How will the White House explain this?
The president had yet another strange mark on his hands over Christmas, once again raising concerns that his health is not what he has claimed it to be.
Donald Trump—the oldest person to ever be elected president—was photographed with what appeared to be another bruise on Christmas Eve, this time marring his left hand.
The 79-year-old has repeatedly claimed that he is in pristine condition, brushing off public alarm over his deteriorating body.
Trump’s health has been a topic of concern since he was on the campaign trail, when reports circulated that he couldn’t remember the contents of cognitive exams he claimed to ace. Since then, the president has regularly been spotted with odd discolorations on his right hand.
He also routinely appears discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders. Over the course of the last year, Trump has fallen asleep roughly a dozen times during critical public appearances. It’s happened during Cabinet meetings, in the middle of bombastic military parades, while meeting leaders of critical allies, and even during the Pope’s funeral.
Concern only continued to grow when Trump appeared for 9/11 ceremonies in September with a sagging mouth and drooping expression, which some onlookers suggested could be a result of a stroke.
The following month, the president received MRI scans at Walter Reed Medical Center. Those tests are used by doctors to assess tumors, joint injuries, or heart conditions. At least one former White House physician questioned the timeline of Trump’s appointment, pointing out that his four-hour visit to the hospital was far longer than would be required by an MRI test. Nonetheless, Trump said the tests came back “perfect.”
Virtually no other topic—besides the Epstein files—irks Trump more, according to his advisers. Earlier this month, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s public appeal for the release of Trump’s medical records incited a wave of fury from the president. After Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that it was “okay with me” to release the MRI results, he took to Truth Social to accuse the one-time vice presidential candidate of being “incompetent.”
The MRI results, according to the White House physician, allegedly illustrated that Trump is “perfectly normal.”