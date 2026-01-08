Trump and JD Vance Warn You Can Expect to Die for Disobeying Orders
The president and his number two argued that deadly force was a totally reasonable response in the Minnesota ICE shooting.
Donald Trump and JD Vance want you to know that not abiding federal agents may result in your death.
Less than 24 hours after a federal immigration officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis, the vice president was already positing that the shooting should be used as a kind of litmus test for political office.
“Every congressional democrat and every democrat who’s running for president should be asked a simple question: Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?” Vance wrote in a post on X.
“These people are going to try to arrest our law enforcement for doing their jobs. The least the media could do is ask them about it,” he added.
Trump also attempted to defend Good’s murder by sharing a clip from Fox News’s Hannity, where contributor Nicole Parker argued that deadly force was justified when “a vehicle is coming at you and is being used as a weapon.”
But it’s not clear that Good tried to “run over” an ICE agent at all, or that Good’s vehicle was being used as a weapon.
Vance shared one slow-motion clip of the incident making the rounds on right-wing internet that appeared to show Good driving toward an agent who was standing in front of her car.
This video does not include footage of moments before the shooting when Good, who was blocking traffic, waved the agents by and urged them to “go around!” Instead, the ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors, and demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” When she attempted to drive away from the group of officers, the officer standing in front of the vehicle shot her in the head at least three times.
Republican Representative Wesley Hunt claimed on NewsNation Wednesday night that Good’s death was “completely avoidable” if only she had followed the instructions of the ICE agents—who descended out of an unmarked vehicle and did not attempt to identify themselves.
“The bottom line is this, when a federal officer gives you instructions you abide by them and then you get to keep your life,” Hunt said. “And it is clear that she tried to use her vehicle as a weapon, mow over an ICE agent, and now she is dead.”