Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

CBP Chief and His Goons Shamed Out of Minnesota Gas Station

One man yelled at the agents to “get out of my city!”

CBP Chief Gregory Bovino stands with masked agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Border Patrol is not welcome in Minneapolis’s streets, its schools, or its gas stations.

A crowd of anti-ICE protesters stormed federal agents at a Speedway gas station on Nicollet Avenue Wednesday, throwing out Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino alongside his masked subordinates.

Videos captured by independent local journalist Amanda Moore showed dozens of Minneapolitans photographing and chanting at the agents, yelling at them to “get out.”

“Get in your fucking car and go,” one woman can be heard screaming in Moore’s footage. “Get the fuck out of here.”

“This isn’t Christian, this isn’t American. This is fascism,” another man shouts.

In another clip captured by Moore, Bovino appeared to be icily booted from the Speedway’s convenience store, with a man following steps behind him.

“ICE does not belong on this property at all, we do not support ICE,” the man said. “Get off our property. Bye, bye, bye.”

Bovino then walked into a huddle of people—several of which appeared to be Border Patrol agents—behind a gas pump and a large, tan SUV. The crowd seemingly trapped a sedan at the private establishment, forcing the driver to step out of his vehicle to demand they “get the fuck out of my way.”

After the driver repeated himself several times, an agent took it upon himself to shuffle his confederates away from the gas station’s thruway.

“Get out of my city,” the driver said as he drove off.

Mass protests have kicked off in Minnesota since ICE agents shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother and U.S. citizen, on January 7. Since then, federal officers have ripped people from their homes and families, pulled over school buses, attacked teachers and students at a Minneapolis high school, and even clashed with local law enforcement.

In an attempt to defend their own city from the state sponsored violence, some residents have opted to openly carry their firearms through the city, brandishing their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Locals have formed neighborhood watches to follow ICE vehicles, banging pots and pans and screaming to alert others when agents enter their residential neighborhoods. The movement has extended beyond picketed marches, and morphed into something far more direct—apparently capable of hunting down Bovino and his underlings before forcing them out of the area.

Local politicians—including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—have advised ICE and Border Patrol to exit their cities and state, arguing that the federal agents have done more harm than good. In 2025, before Good’s death, the agency killed 32 people—it’s deadliest year in more than two decades.

But rather than heed the warning, the Trump administration has opted to up the ante, issuing grand jury subpoenas to Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, while placing 1,500 active duty troops on standby for a potential invasion of Minnesota. The Minnesota National Guard has already advised its members to wear hi-vis reflective vests—rather than military camoflauge—in order to keep them safe from the fury of local residents who could mistake them for federal agents.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Appears to Change His Mind on Greenland After EU Threat

Donald Trump is reversing course on tariffs on Europe after the EU halted a major trade deal.

Protesters hold Greenlandic flags and signs that read things like "Greenland Is Not For Sale!"
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
People hold Greenlandic flags and placards as they gather by the U.S. Consulate to march in protest against President Donald Trump and his announced intent to acquire Greenland, in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 17.

Donald Trump is now claiming that the “framework of a future deal” has been reached on Greenland and “the entire Arctic region.”

The president posted on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon that he had a very productive meeting with the secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. As a result, he wrote, a possible “solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st.”

Truth Social screenshot @realDonaldTrump Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Jan 21, 2026, 2:27 PM

Last week, Trump had threatened to impose tariffs against European countries that opposed his plan to annex Greenland. He may have been persuaded otherwise after European pension funds began divesting from U.S. Treasuries and the European Parliament suspended a possible trade deal with the U.S. Wednesday over his threats.

Despite Trump’s post Wednesday, his dream of annexing Greenland still seems unlikely, given that Rutte and NATO do not control the territory, Denmark does. Both the elected leadership of Denmark and Greenland have said any discussions about Greenland’s future is up to them, not the United States, and that the island is not for sale.

Trump also wrote that “Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations—They will report directly to me.” It’s a rather large question mark as to what will actually be the subject of the negotiations.

Vance is not well thought of by European leaders, and has insulted them on several occasions. A meeting between Vance, Rubio, and the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark in the White House last week was over very quickly, giving the impression that it didn’t go well, especially considering NATO countries deployed troops to Greenland the next day. That does not bode well for these new negotiations.

Edith Olmsted
/

Leavitt’s Response to Trump Greenland/Iceland Slip Will Blow Your Mind

We all heard it!

Karoline Leavitt walks behind Donald Trump as he enters the White House press briefing room
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wants to pretend that Donald Trump didn’t mix up Greenland and Iceland—but he did. Multiple times.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos Wednesday, Trump repeatedly and erroneously mixed up Greenland with Iceland, a completely separate landmass and independent nation. The gaffe sparked concern that Trump, who has been showing increasing signs of cognitive decline, had no idea what country he was even demanding to own.

Once again demonstrating her fierce commitment to truth-telling, Leavitt tried to defend the president by lying about something that everyone heard.

“President Trump appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times,” NewsNation’s Libbey Dean wrote on X after the speech.

“No he didn’t, Libby,” Leavitt responded. “His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”

She included an image of Greenland, which appeared to be a large mass of ice. Regardless of what was written in Trump’s prepared remarks, the president claimed the territory was “Iceland” multiple times—another place entirely.

Watch what Trump said for yourself:

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Ted Cruz Once Again Caught Cowardly Fleeing Texas Ahead of Storm

The senator was spotted on a plane heading to warmer climes.

Senator Ted Cruz walks in the Capitol
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Senator Ted Cruz appears to be leaving Texas yet again ahead of another major winter storm.

The third-term lawmaker was photographed boarding a flight to Laguna Beach, California, Tuesday, sparking concerns online that the lawmaker’s controversial history of ditching his constituents (and dog) amid bad weather was morphing into an inevitable bad habit.

Cruz’s office told Houston Public Media Wednesday, when the photo took off on social media, that he left on a work trip planned several weeks ago, and that he would be back in Texas before the storm arrived.

“Senator Cruz is currently on pre-planned work travel that was scheduled weeks in advance,” a spokesperson for Cruz said. “He will be back in Texas before the storm is projected to hit.”

Texas is gearing up for another potentially disastrous ice storm this week that is expected to batter the north and central regions of the state. Governor Greg Abbott preemptively declared a state of emergency to handle the imminent freeze, prompting state agencies to actively monitor Texas’s electrical grid and oil supplies.

When asked to confirm if Cruz had left for Laguna Beach, his spokesperson said: “You have the tweet with the pic.”

The scene is remarkably reminiscent of one of Cruz’s worst moments in 2021, when he bailed on his community—and his dog—to fly to Cancun during a historic winter storm that crashed Texas’s power grid, leaving millions without heat or electricity for several days.

But that wasn’t the only time Cruz was missing in action during a Lone Star State emergency. Last July, when floods killed at least 135 people in central Texas, Cruz was busy vacationing in Greece. He caught a flight back two days later, in what his office said was the “first flight home.”

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Prepares to Deploy Troops to Minnesota to Snuff Out ICE Protests

President Trump wants to send active-duty military to Minnesota.

A protester wearing a mask and a large winter coat holds a sign taht reads "ICE OUT NOW."
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
A protester outside the Henry Bishop Whipple Federal building in Minneapolis, on January 18

The Trump administration is ordering active-duty military police soldiers to be ready to deploy to Minneapolis.

MS NOW, citing three unnamed sources, reports that an Army military police brigade unit stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was issued “prepare to deploy” orders Tuesday. At least a few hundred soldiers are now getting ready to potentially go to the city, which has been rocked by violence from federal agents following the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer.

“We have nothing to announce at this time, and any tip about this is pre-decisional,” a Department of Defense official told MS NOW.

This latest order comes after news of another deployment from Friday. Two battalions of the Army’s 11th Airborne Division, stationed in Alaska and specially trained to operate in winter weather, were also issued orders to be ready to deploy. There are at least 500 soldiers in a battalion.

Last summer, the Trump administration deployed 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles, where they mostly guarded federal buildings, including an immigration detention center. That deployment was found to be illegal in federal court. If soldiers are deployed to Minneapolis, they would have to refrain from enforcing the law against civilians, otherwise they would be violating the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, as Trump was found to have done in Los Angeles.

President Trump has been simultaneously threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act and claiming that he doesn’t need to do so in order to use federal troops to put down what he sees as a “rebellion.” Either way, not only is he threatening the Constitution and the stability of the U.S., but he would also be following the example of a dictator, which, oddly enough, he just said he wants to be.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Says “Sometimes You Need a Dictator” After Alarming Davos Speech

Donald Trump is saying the quiet part out loud.

President Donald Trump walks around after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images
President Donald Trump following his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026.

President Trump, who has a lengthy résumé of authoritarian tendencies, thinks that sometimes “you need a dictator.”

“We had a good speech, we got great reviews. I can’t believe it, we got good reviews on that speech,” Trump said on Wednesday, speaking of the long-winded, indignant, and incredibly boring address he gave earlier that day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Usually they say, ‘He’s a horrible dictator-type person,’ I’m a dictator,” Trump continued. “But sometimes you need a dictator! But they didn’t say that in this case.… It’s all based on common sense, it’s not conservative or liberal, or anything else.”

This kind of talk—which Trump has all but normalized—sheds further light on his aggressive, antagonistic approach to diplomacy, especially after he spent the morning threatening Europe, Canada, Greenland, and, bizarrely, Iceland.

“As I [have] always said, he is at his most honest when he is at his most malevolent and depraved,” George Conway commented on X.

Hafiz Rashid
/

EU Freezes U.S. Trade Deal After Trump’s Appalling Davos Speech

The European Union has had enough of Trump’s threats to seize Greenland.

Donald Trump walks on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu/Getty Images
Donald Trump walks onstage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

Donald Trump’s Greenland fixation has frustrated Europeans enough that the European Parliament has suspended work on a trade deal with the United States.

The legislative body was looking at removing import duties against American goods, as part of an agreement made between the U.S. and the European Union over the summer at Trump’s golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. In order for the deal to be implemented, the Parliament and EU governments have to approve it, and the Parliament’s trade committee was going to vote on proposals on January 26 and 27.

But now, everything has been put on hold. The news came as Trump used his Wednesday speech at the World Economic Forum to triple down on his threat to seize Greenland (even though he mistook the territory for Iceland several times). Last week, Trump threatened to levy tariffs on eight European allies that oppose the U.S. annexing Greenland.

The deal was already facing some opposition over the fact that it favors the U.S., as the EU would be dropping most of its tariffs while the U.S. would keep a base rate of 15 percent. However, it was on track to be approved with conditions, including an 18-month sunset clause and the ability to respond to any surges in American imports.

Trump has refused to hear any reason on Greenland, telling reporters Wednesday, “You’ll find out,” when asked how far he is willing to go to take over the territory. Not only is a trade deal stalled, but European pension funds in Denmark and Sweden are exiting U.S. Treasuries. With Europe beginning to respond with economic measures against the U.S, will Trump budge at all on Greenland, or double down on his tariffs?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Guess Who’s Delighted by Trump’s Growing Obsession With Greenland?

Donald Trump has made one foreign leader very happy.

Donald Trump puckers his lips and closes his eyes while sitting on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu/Getty Images

At least one person has been absolutely thrilled by Donald Trump’s recent push to acquire Greenland: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. leader’s relentless quest to annex the Danish-controlled territory has put America at odds with some of its strongest allies. Over the long weekend, Trump announced a new wave of retaliatory tariffs against European countries that oppose his Greenland takeover, cautioning other NATO members against participation in a joint military exercise on the island.

That sparked a celebration in Moscow, which has worked for decades to dismantle the European-friendly intergovernmental military alliance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov acknowledged Tuesday that NATO was in “deep crisis,” a reality that he said he couldn’t have previously imagined, reported The Wall Street Journal. Lavrov also rejected Trump’s warnings that Russia would attempt to occupy Greenland if the U.S. did not do so, telling the paper that the Kremlin had no such plans.

Trump has claimed that America “needs” Greenland “for defense.” But what exactly the White House stands to gain from controlling Greenland isn’t clear, especially in light of the fact that myriad existing treaties already give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base.

NATO, which currently encompasses 32 member nations, has practically defined world order and global trade since the end of World War II. Originally formed to defend against the threats of the Soviet Union, the alliance has since morphed into a powerful collective bloc that has both weakened Russia and diminished European defenses (in exchange for American nuclear protection) as the largest peacetime military alliance in world history.

Much to the chagrin of defense strategists, Trump has proved a vocal critic of the Western military and trade alliance, repeatedly insisting that the Unites States has gotten a bad deal, in which it gives more than it receives.

“It’s a five alarm emergency that’s dividing North America from Europe,” John Foreman, a former U.K. defense attaché in Moscow and Kyiv, told the Journal. “Russia must be sitting back thinking Christmas just keeps coming.”

Power players in Moscow have definitely taken notice of Trump’s efforts, opting to encourage the U.S. leader rather than dissuade him. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rubbed Trump’s ego earlier this week, claiming that Greenland’s annexation would “undoubtedly go down in the history books.”

“And not only in the history of the United States, but in world history,” Peskov said.

The vast majority of the American public opposes Trump’s proposed northern expansion. A YouGov survey published Tuesday found that 72 percent of polled voters do not support a military takeover of Greenland. Even Republicans were far less likely to support the measure, with 52 percent opposed compared to 22 percent in favor—a detail not lost on The Drudge Report, the most heavily trafficked conservative news aggregator, which chose to lead its site Wednesday with the Journal’s report.

Edith Olmsted
/

Second Pension Fund Dumps U.S. Treasury Holdings as Trump Spirals

Donald Trump’s unpredictability has sent at least two countries running.

Donald Trump walks up the stairs to board Air Force One
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As Donald Trump delivered rambling remarks touting his new world order at the World Economic Forum in Davos, yet another European country announced that it had sold off billions of dollars of U.S. Treasuries.

Alecta, a Swedish pension fund, revealed to Reuters Wednesday that it had been slowly selling off its U.S Treasuries for about a year. “Since the beginning of 2025, we have reduced our holdings in U.S. government bonds in several rounds, and together the reductions account for the majority of our holdings,” said Alecta’s chief investment officer Pablo Bernengo.

Bernengo said that the decision to sell off American assets was “related to the reduced predictability of the policy pursued in combination with large budget deficits and growing government debt.”

Alecta reportedly sold between $7.7 billion and $8.8 billion worth of U.S. Treasury bonds over the course of last year, according to Dagens Industri, a Swedish business daily.

News of this major divestment comes just one day after AkademikerPension, a Danish pension fund, announced that it would sell $100 million in U.S. Treasuries because of “poor [U.S.] government finances.”

While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier Wednesday dismissed Denmark’s holding of U.S. bonds as “irrelevant,” Europe collectively holds roughly $8 trillion of U.S. bonds and equities, providing it with a potential lever to fight back against Trump’s unchecked threats and tariffs—should it choose to pull it.

Former U.S. allies in Europe have started to push back against Trump’s repeated and unwelcome efforts to acquire Greenland (sometimes Iceland) from Denmark. A key group of European Union members blocked a trade deal with the United States Wednesday, after Trump threatened to take over Greenland and levy a 35 percent tariff on any European country that did not support his imperialist ambitions.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Republicans Cut Into Greenland Cake in Shocking Kennedy Center Party

The Republican members of Congress appeared at the event alongside a pro-Russian right-wing nationalist.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna cuts into a Greenland flag draped in the U.S. flag alongside Representative Andy Ogles and Romania's George Simion. Others hold up their cameras to record.
Screenshot/X/@Daractenus
Representative Anna Paulina Luna cuts into a Greenland flag draped in the U.S. flag during a Republicans for National Renewal Event at the Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C., January 20, 2026.

As President Trump headed to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday evening, MAGA congressional Republicans—and a pro-Russian Romanian right-wing nationalist—were at the Kennedy Center taking a bite out of a Greenland-shaped, American-flag-covered cake.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna could be seen in one video of the event alongside fellow Representatives Andy Ogles and Abe Hamadeh. Also in attendance was George Simion, the leader of Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians party. Simion, who lost the 2025 Romanian presidential election, has been accused of acting as a Russian agent, and was even banned from Ukraine for pushing a “unionist ideology that denies the legitimacy of the state border of Ukraine,” according to Politico. Now he’s joined MAGA in its imperialistic venture on Greenland, something the anti-NATO Kremlin likely has little issue with, especially if it can get in on it too.

“We cut it!” Luna said after making the first slice.

“We will be there for all the free people in the world,” Simion says as he makes his cut, before mumbling under his breath about having to “get rid of Macron.”

This is yet another mockery of Greenland’s sovereignty as the Trump administration claims again and again that it will move to take Greenland, regardless of any international protest.

“This is how some in the US view Greenland and its people—as a cake to be cut up and shared with smiles and laughter,” the European Commission’s Antoine Bondaz wrote. “Sorry, but this is deeply disrespectful and frankly pathetic.”

“Putin must be celebrating this. These are the enablers who are literally handing the United States to Putin,” chimed activist Fred Guttenberg. “Next, they will suggest that we call ourselves the Soviet Republic of America.”

