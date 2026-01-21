Trump Embarrasses All of America in Slurred, Disjointed Davos Speech
Donald Trump gave a terrible speech to a dead silent room at the World Economic Forum.
President Trump delivered yet another rambling, long-winded speech Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, using the massive world stage to rail against windmills, complain for the umpteenth time about how the 2020 election was rigged, reaffirm his desire to seize Greenland from Denmark, and take credit for every good thing in the world.
The room was dead silent virtually the entire time.
“Certain places in Europe are not even recognizable frankly, anymore. They’re not recognizable. And we can argue about it, but there’s no argument,” Trump said early in his speech to the room full of Europeans. “Friends come back from different places—I don’t wanna insult anybody—and say ‘I don’t recognize it.’ And that’s not in a positive way.… It’s not heading in the right direction.”
The rhetoric aligned seamlessly with the deeply racist, anti-immigrant sentiments that the European right is pushing with his support.
Trump also took the time to hit on one of his favorite punching bags: windmills.
“There are windmills all over Europe. There are windmills all over the place. And they are losers,” Trump said, seemingly talking about the windmills personally. “One thing I’ve noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses, and the worse that country is doing. China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet I haven’t been able to find any wind farms in China.”
This is not true, China has multiple windmill farms.
“Did you ever think of that? They put up a couple big wind farms, but they don’t use them, they just put them up to show people what they could look like,” he continued. “They don’t spin, they don’t do anything.”
Trump then of course got to Greenland, accidentally mixing it up with Iceland for nearly the entire time he spoke about it.
“Until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” Trump said, meaning to say Greenland. “They called me daddy … very smart man said, ‘He’s our daddy.’”
“So we want a piece of ice for world protection. And they won’t give it,” Trump continued. “We’ve never asked for anything else, and we could have kept that piece of land. And we didn’t. They have a choice. You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember.”
It’s been a rough 36-ish hours for our fearless leader. On Tuesday, he made a guest appearance at White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s briefing only to read names and show pictures to the press corp for over an hour. And now, after his plane was initially diverted on its way to Davos last night, he’s doing more useless ranting.