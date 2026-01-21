Trump Mixes Up Iceland and Greenland in Incoherent Davos Speech
In the midst of whining about how much he wanted to own Greenland, Donald Trump forgot what the territory was called.
America’s presence at the World Economic Forum Wednesday was overshadowed by its leader’s latest obsession: obtaining Greenland—or, maybe, Iceland, depending on Donald Trump’s ability to remember his military aim.
Thousands of influential figures, including prominent CEOs and world leaders, gathered in Davos ahead of the global conference. Trump was asked to deliver opening remarks Wednesday, but his speech went wildly off the rails as he began to hyperfixate on his rationale for staking an American flag in Greenland, a Danish-controlled territory.
But over the course of an hour-long (and counting, at time of publication) speech, Trump repeatedly and erroneously mixed up Greenland with Iceland, a completely separate landmass and independent nation, raising alarm over just how educated Trump is on the focal point of his U.S. expansion.
Before a host of European leaders—including some of America’s longest allies—Trump insisted that “there’s nothing wrong” with the potential acquisition, likening his desired annexation of the region to Europe’s colonial history.
“Just as the European nations have,” Trump said. “All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland.”
Trump reiterated that the U.S. could take Greenland by the use of “excessive force” that would be “practically unstoppable.”
The president has been locked into the idea of obtaining Greenland since at least 2019, when he told reporters that the arrangement could be handled as a “large real estate deal.”
In recent weeks, the president’s threats have escalated in fervor and frequency. Earlier this month, Trump told The Atlantic that the U.S. “needs” Greenland “for defense.” But what exactly the White House stands to gain from controlling Greenland isn’t clear, particularly because myriad existing treaties already give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base.
Forcing the issue, however, could irreversibly damage America’s relations with some of its most significant allies. Over the long weekend, Trump announced a new wave of retaliatory tariffs against European countries that oppose his Greenland takeover, cautioning NATO allies against participation in a joint military exercise on the island.
Late into Monday evening, Trump continued to provoke America’s allies by releasing private messages sent to him by French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He also taunted world leaders by sharing images on Truth Social that included a photo of himself in the Oval Office beside a posterboard of the Western hemisphere—with Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela colored in with the American flag.
“This would not be a threat to NATO,” Trump claimed before the global conference Wednesday, patting himself on the back for his lackluster support for the U.S.-backed military alliance. “This would greatly enhance the security of the whole alliance. The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO. When you think about it, nobody can dispute it.
“You have a choice. You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember.”