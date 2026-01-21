Trump Warns Iran Will Get “Blown Up” If Regime Doesn’t Cave to Him

That day alone, Trump spent a 90-minute press briefing mumbling to himself over a stack of papers, alleging that “pirating ships” is the only thing that Somalis succeed at, claiming that “God is very proud” of his first year back in office, and alleging that a witness to Renee Nicole Good’s death in Minneapolis earlier this month was a “paid agitator.” Outside the press conference, he continued to damage relations with Europe over his obsession with acquiring Greenland.

“Those are not the comments of a rational human being and certainly not presidential at all,” Cobb told MS NOW’s Ari Melber. “Likewise, yesterday you had the clear, deranged, demented, and insane note that he sent to the leaders of Norway, saying that because Norway, which has no control over the Nobel Peace Prize, hadn’t given it to him, that he was free to disregard peace and very interested in Greenland. I don’t think there’s anybody outside of the United States who believes that Trump is sane.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told The Wall Street Journal Monday that he had attempted to negotiate with Trump against a new wave of tariffs on European countries after the U.S. leader suddenly turned sour on NATO countries participating in a joint military exercise in Greenland. Trump, according to Støre, responded that the world would not be safe until America had “Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”