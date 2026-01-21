Trump Warns Iran Will Get “Blown Up” If Regime Doesn’t Cave to Him
Donald Trump issued a chilling warning to Iranian leadership.
It seems that President Donald Trump’s brilliant plan to help Iranians is to hold his wavering, mysteriously bruised finger over the big red button.
During an exclusive interview Tuesday with News Nation, host Katie Pavlich asked Trump for his response to “taunts” and threats from Iranian leadership. The president, who appeared genuinely confused throughout the interview, had recently advocated for new leadership in Tehran following widespread anti-government protests.
“Well, they shouldn’t be doing it, but I’ve left notification if anything ever happens we’re gonna blow the hell—the whole country’s gonna get blown up,” Trump slurred.
Amid escalating state violence against protests, Trump urged protesters to keep demonstrating and take over their institutions, promising that help was “on the way!”
When no actual help materialized, Trump claimed that he’d talked himself out of ordering a military strike on Iran, after its government allegedly cancelled thousands of scheduled executions.
Still, more than 3,900 people were killed, and 24,000 were arrested in the violent crackdown on protesters in Iran, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi published an op-ed Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal warning that Iran would not hesitate to respond to any attack from the U.S. “with everything we have.”
He also blamed Trump for fanning the flames of the protests, which Araghchi claimed had been taken over by foreign and domestic terrorists.
“The U.S. has tried every conceivable hostile act against Iran, from sanctions and cyber assaults to outright military attack—and, most recently, it clearly fanned a major terrorist operation—all of which failed,” Araghchi wrote. “It is time to think differently. Try respect, which will allow us to advance farther than one may believe.”