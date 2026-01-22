Trump Announces “Board of Peace” as Biggest Allies Snub His Dumb Idea
Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” is already off to a terrible start.
President Trump announced his “Board of Peace” on Thursday, but his invitations were snubbed by our traditional European allies, with right-wing and autocratic leaders like Argentina’s Javier Milei, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud joining instead.
France and Germany outright declined the invitation, while the United Kingdom cited the presumed involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin as their dealbreaker.
“We do also have concerns about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin being part of something, which is talking about peace, when we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace in Ukraine,” British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said to the BBC on Thursday.
Sweden, Slovenia, Norway, and Belgium have also all denied Trump’s invitation to the board.
“Belgium has NOT signed the Charter of the Board of Peace,” Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot wrote Thursday on X, after the White House announced that they had joined. “We wish for a common and coordinated European response. As many European countries, we have reservations to the proposal.”
Countries that have agreed to join the board instead include Argentina, Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.
The “Board of Peace” idea emerged from the Gaza “ceasefire”—an agreement that has been broken countless times, as at least 11 Palestinians, including two children and three journalists, were killed in Israeli attacks the day before Trump’s announcement.
But now, Trump sees this Board of Peace as a potential rival to the United Nations, a “peacekeeping” group of countries that are all loyal to him. He is selling permanent membership on the board for $1 billion. If they don’t buy the permanent membership they have a three-year window to stay on—owing dues to Trump.
Executive members include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Mark Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel.
This entire Board of Peace concept feels haphazard and strange, especially given the presence of autocrats like Orban and Milei—and our current antagonistic relationship with Greenland and NATO.