Police Arrest 100 Clergy Blocking Key Minnesota Road in ICE Protest
The faith leaders were trying to prevent deportations.
Dozens of faith leaders were arrested during a massive peaceful protest Friday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
A group of clergy members were among thousands who gathered at the airport to urge airlines working with ICE to stand with them against the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation operation in the Twin Cities.
One video shared to X by Workday Magazine’s Sarah Lazare showed a line of clergy members assembled in the road outside of Terminal 1 departures, singing. “Before this campaign fails, we’ll all go down to jail, everybody’s got a right to live,” the clergy members sang.
Another video showed the large crowd of protesters—including striking workers and union members—cheering: “Our streets!”
A third video shared on X by Labor Notes’ Luis Feliz Leon showed faith leaders kneeling in the road, saying a prayer for the immigrants arrested by ICE as police officers assembled behind them. Organizers of the action said that “roughly 100” clergy members were arrested during the protest, according to CBS News.
Protesters specifically called on Delta Airlines and Signature Aviation to stop contracting deportation flights to the Department of Homeland Security. Organizers claimed that roughly 2,000 people had been deported through the airport.
Around 200 clergy members, hailing from a range of faiths and traditions, dispersed across Minneapolis Thursday in order to monitor federal agents’ interaction with protesters and civilians.
Tensions between residents and law enforcement in Minneapolis continued to mount this week as ICE agents proceeded to violently arrest protesters, carry out warrantless raids, and chase down immigrants who are already in custody. Earlier this week, ICE agents used a 5-year-old boy as bait for one of his relatives after arresting the child’s father—who had no criminal record. The father and son were then both removed to Texas for deportation.