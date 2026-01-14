Stephen Miller Tells ICE They Have Full Immunity as Violence Grows

White House deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller delivered an unsettling affirmation to the thousands of federal agents violently attacking and abducting people in neighborhoods across the country.

“To all ICE officers: You have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties, and anybody who lays a hand on you, or tries to stop you, or tries to obstruct you, is committing a felony,” Miller declared Tuesday on The Will Cain Show on Fox. “You have immunity to perform your duties and no one—no city official, no state official, no illegal alien, no leftist agitator or domestic insurrectionist—can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties.”