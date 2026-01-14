Stephen Miller Tells ICE They Have Full Immunity as Violence Grows
Stephen Miller sent a chilling message to ICE just days after an agent killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.
White House deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller delivered an unsettling affirmation to the thousands of federal agents violently attacking and abducting people in neighborhoods across the country.
“To all ICE officers: You have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties, and anybody who lays a hand on you, or tries to stop you, or tries to obstruct you, is committing a felony,” Miller declared Tuesday on The Will Cain Show on Fox. “You have immunity to perform your duties and no one—no city official, no state official, no illegal alien, no leftist agitator or domestic insurrectionist—can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties.”
“The Department of Justice has made clear that if officials cross that line into obstruction, into criminal conspiracy against the United States or against ICE officers, then they will face justice,” he added.
The Department of Homeland Security then made sure to amplify Miller’s message.
Miller’s message comes just one week after ICE agents shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, and as a growing number of federal agents descend on the city.
The Trump administration is closing their eyes, plugging their ears, and screaming about immunity as loudly as they can while their ICE agents beat, maim, and kill people protesting their militant mass immigration raids. Miller’s proclamation will only give these agents—many of them deeply partisan and inexperienced volunteers—even more power to continue their violence.
“REMINDER: To all members of the Trump administration. The incitement and engagement in state violence against the American people is a serious crime. Donald Trump will leave office long before the five-year statute of limitations expires,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on X, although it’s unclear what exactly he plans on doing at this moment in time. “You are hereby put on notice.”
“Miller will be directly responsible for the next American that an ICE agent kills,” Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan chimed in. “This is a greenlight for abuse and has no basis in actual law.”