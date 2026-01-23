Army Vet Says ICE Detained Him for 8 Hours, Blocked Access to Lawyer

“FACT CHECK. This individual was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer—a felony and a federal crime. All detainees have the opportunity to communicate with their family and lawyer,” the agency wrote. “These smears from the media have directly lead to a 1,347% increase in assaults on DHS law enforcement and a 8,000% uptick in death threats.”

In reality, as ABC reported, no charges against Vermie were filed. Bystander video shows Vermie’s arrest on the sidewalk, but doesn’t capture evidence that he assaulted an agent.

This is not a fact-check; it’s just another baseless claim from an administration that believes enough of its citizens are gullible enough to buy whatever version of reality they’re selling. People at the highest levels of government, from the president on down, have lied profusely to us about what has occurred this month in Minnesota, and for months in the rest of the country.