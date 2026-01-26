Trump Finally Admits He Was Asleep in All Those Cabinet Meetings

“I’m going around a room, and I’ve got 28 guys—the last one was three and a half hours. I have to sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I’m listening. I’m hearing every word, and I can’t wait to get out,” Trump said.

🚨WOW. Here’s a montage of Donald Trump struggling to stay awake during his entire meeting.



So I guess Trump is lying about having peak stamina? pic.twitter.com/MJSUH2GMkd — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 2, 2025

It’s a stark admission in an article about Trump’s health that the president agreed to in an attempt to quash negative reports about his age and his visibly declining mental and physical fitness. The president previously claimed to be “resting” or “blinking” his eyes, despite having fallen asleep multiple times in full view of the press and public: in the middle of his own military parade, while meeting foreign leaders, and four different times in the month of December.

Much of the article is Trump telling doctors, staffers, and members of his Cabinet to brag to writer Ben Terris about how healthy and energetic he is. At one point during his interview, he turned to his physicians from Walter Reed hospital and asked, “Real fast. Is my health perfect?”