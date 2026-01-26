Pam Bondi’s Letter to Minnesota Could Unravel Entire ICE Crackdown
A federal judge is focusing on the attorney general’s letter in a case on the legality of President Trump’s operation in Minnesota.
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s blackmail letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after the killing of protester Alex Pretti may force the Trump administration to end its violent immigration crackdown in the state.
On Saturday, hours after Border Patrol agents shot and killed Pretti in the streets of Minneapolis, Bondi demanded that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz give the Trump administration full access to the state’s Medicaid and SNAP records so that her office could “efficiently investigate fraud.” Bondi also demanded Walz end the sanctuary state policy and hand over all state voter registration records to Trump. Walz refused.
Now, a federal judge is weighing this letter as evidence that the administration is using the presence of armed federal agents as coercion to achieve policy goals.
“They are not letting the courts work this stuff out. What they’re trying to get in court ... they’re trying to get that same thing by putting 3,000 heavily armed agents on the streets of Minnesota,” lawyers representing the state argued in court Monday. “The president of the United States said in the middle of this chaos and violence in the streets … he said, ‘Minnesota, your day of retribution is here.’ That is crazy. How can that not violate legal sovereignty?”
Judge Katherine Menendez expressed her own concerns about the federal operation, noting that Bondi’s letter to Walz clearly detailed a policy-based exchange: less federal agents for concessions on MAGA policy.
“Is the executive trying to achieve a goal through force that it can’t achieve through the courts?” Menendez asked DOJ lawyers.
“Have no idea if this suit will be successful but would be objectively hilarious if the federal government lost because Trump made Bondi write a mean letter admitting that this was all extortion,” one user wrote on X.
Results regarding the case, Minnesota v. Noem, are still pending.