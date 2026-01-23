Kristi Noem’s Alleged Boyfriend Is Back to Run DHS Behind the Scenes

“With those inner-city residents in places like Chicago, Los Angeles—what we’re seeing is fantastic public support,” Bovino told the network. “Here in Minneapolis, a lot of thumbs-up and a lot of ‘Good jobs.’”

Bovino went on to suggest that support for ICE and Border Patrol comes from a silent majority, evidenced by compliments he’s received from people “under their breath.” Somehow, in Bovino’s world, that’s because the commenters are afraid of some “5 or 10 percent of agitators” rather than of provocation by the relatively untrained and violent militias that have captured and killed their neighbors and have been expressly permitted to operate under the Department of Homeland Security with impunity.

Meanwhile, thousands of Minnesotans participated in a general strike Friday to express their fury and frustration with ICE’s ongoing presence in their state. The “Day of Truth & Freedom” protest is no small feat. It involves “no work, no school, no shopping,” with hundreds of local businesses closing in solidarity as the state attempts to make a bold statement after ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on January 7.

