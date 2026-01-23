Kristi Noem’s Alleged Boyfriend Is Back to Run DHS Behind the Scenes
Corey Lewandowski, who was just supposed to be a temp, is still at the Department of Homeland Security.
MAGA operative Corey Lewandowski—who has long been rumored to be having an affair with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—will be extending his stay as her de facto chief of staff.
Despite being classified as a temporary employee, Lewandowski has been playing a shadow role of sorts at DHS since Trump was reelected, pulling many of the logistical strings behind the scenes while Noem played dress-up in tactical gear and posed for pictures.
Lewandowski’s continued work at DHS was confirmed when an Axios reporter spotted him loudly discussing DHS vendor contracts on the phone at Reagan National Airport in D.C. last week. Lewandowski reportedly mentioned a drone program, as well as Peter Thiel’s Palantir.
There have been countless reports of the alleged affair between Noem and Lewandowski over the last five years.
“Everybody knows they’re together. Can I prove it? No, but they’re together,” an anonymous administration employee told New York magazine last year. Another called it the “worst-kept secret in D.C.” Since 2019, various people have claimed they witnessed interactions like Noem sitting in Lewandowski’s lap and Lewandowski slapping Noem’s butt.
Lewandowski has kept his role at DHS officially unofficial. As a special government employee, he is only supposed to work for the government for 130 days. He does not receive a federal paycheck, has not filed a public form, and is allowed to do work outside of his work at DHS—which apparently includes securing contracts from Palantir, hiring and firing ICE agents, and approving plans. Now he’ll get to do it all over again in the new year. And he’ll get to do it with his so-called girlfriend.