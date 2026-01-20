Here’s How Much Money Trump Made in His First Year Back in Office

Even companies Trump didn’t sue ran at him with fists full of cash: Amazon paid the Trumps a whopping $28 million for Melania, the documentary about the first lady—far more than it’s ever paid for similar projects.

The Trump Organization has also raked in at least $23 million in licensing fees from its development projects around the world, which go hand-in-hand with the president’s diplomatic relations. As Trump has cozied up with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his family’s company has projects going up in Jeddah, Riyadh, Diriyah, and the Maldives. In Vietnam, the Trump administration agreed to lower tariffs after Vietnamese officials illegally fast-tracked construction on a $1.5 billion Trump golf complex outside of Hanoi.

While Americans have been struggling against a weakening job market, soaring prices, and steadily increasing inflation, Trump has easily netted 16,822 times the median U.S. household income. Is it any surprise that a recent poll found that only 36 percent of Americans said Trump has the right priorities, down from 45 percent at the beginning of his term? Looking at these numbers, and the sweeping corruption they suggest, it should probably be zero.