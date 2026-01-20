Here’s How Much Money Trump Made in His First Year Back in Office
Donald Trump has gotten significantly richer—at Americans’ expense.
President Donald Trump has pocketed at least $1.4 billion since reentering the White House one year ago, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
Without a doubt, Trump’s biggest moneymaker has been his family’s various cryptocurrency grifts, which have reportedly earned at least $867 million. Trump’s cryptocurrencies allow his family to essentially receive bribes outside of the public eye that can directly influence U.S. policies.
For example, just two weeks after a foreign investment firm backed by the United Arab Emirates promised $2 billion for Trump’s World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance platform that is majority owned by a Trump business entity, the president greenlit the country’s access to hundreds of thousands of the world’s most advanced and scarce computer chips.
Trump has also raked in at least $90.5 million from major technology and media companies, as part of a rash of settlements from lawsuits waged from the Oval Office—in order to make good with a president now overseeing their industries.
Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to Trump to settle a lawsuit over the edit of an interview with Kamala Harris, and weeks later, the Federal Communications Commission greenlit Paramount’s merger to Skydance. Other companies also offered settlements as tithes to the new king. Meta agreed to pay $25 million, ABC News agreed to pay $16 million, X agreed to pay $10 million, and YouTube agreed to pay $25.4 million.
Even companies Trump didn’t sue ran at him with fists full of cash: Amazon paid the Trumps a whopping $28 million for Melania, the documentary about the first lady—far more than it’s ever paid for similar projects.
The Trump Organization has also raked in at least $23 million in licensing fees from its development projects around the world, which go hand-in-hand with the president’s diplomatic relations. As Trump has cozied up with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his family’s company has projects going up in Jeddah, Riyadh, Diriyah, and the Maldives. In Vietnam, the Trump administration agreed to lower tariffs after Vietnamese officials illegally fast-tracked construction on a $1.5 billion Trump golf complex outside of Hanoi.
While Americans have been struggling against a weakening job market, soaring prices, and steadily increasing inflation, Trump has easily netted 16,822 times the median U.S. household income. Is it any surprise that a recent poll found that only 36 percent of Americans said Trump has the right priorities, down from 45 percent at the beginning of his term? Looking at these numbers, and the sweeping corruption they suggest, it should probably be zero.