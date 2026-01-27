Philip Glass Cancels Kennedy Center World Premiere Amid MAGA Takeover

In the aftermath of their deaths, thousands of Americans have taken to the streets in protest. Trump’s job score has nosedived, hitting a net approval of -19 percent. In an attempt to pivot ahead of midterms, Trump is headed to Iowa Tuesday to reframe his administration’s priorities. Suddenly, the word of the day is affordability, with the president set to give a speech on energy and the economy while the White House decides what to do with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The country, by all means, appears fed up with the reality of Trump’s immigration agenda, which has thus far deported people from the United States without due process, ripped children from their parents, and ushered thousands of untrained ICE agents into cities and neighborhoods where they are not wanted. A CBS News poll published days before agents killed Pretti found that 61 percent of surveyed Americans felt that ICE agents were “too tough” when stopping and detaining people.

On air, Kilmeade implored Trump to display calm leadership, reading aloud an editorial in the New York Post (another Rupert Murdoch–owned entity) positing that the American left will utilize the situation in Minneapolis to instigate a “civil war.”