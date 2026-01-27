ICE Gets Shocking “Security Role” at Winter Olympics
Milan’s mayor is pushing back on the plan, calling ICE a “a militia that kills.”
The Trump administration is sending ICE agents to the Winter Olympics in Italy.
The Associated Press has reported that ICE will have a “security role” at the Milan games, and will apparently not conduct any immigration enforcement. This is a tall, high-profile task for an agency that shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis this month—and continues to wreak havoc in the city after federal agents killed Alex Pretti.
Giuseppe Sala, Milan’s mayor, offered a resounding rebuke of ICE’s upcoming presence in his city.
“This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips,” Sala said on Italian radio shortly before ICE’s role was confirmed. “It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.”
Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be present at the opening ceremony on February 6.