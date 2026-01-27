“I Erase Your Voice”: ICE Agents Threaten People After Alex Pretti
Getting away with killing civilians appears to have emboldened federal immigration agents.
Federal officers stationed in Minnesota don’t seem to be interested in lowering the temperature.
An ICE agent issued a chilling warning to a legal observer Tuesday, informing them that if “you raise your voice, I will erase your voice.”
“Are you serious? You said if I raise my voice, you will erase my voice?” the observer asked incredulously.
“Yes, exactly,” the agent responded.
Within the last three weeks, agents with ICE and Customs and Border Protection have shot and killed two U.S. citizens: Veterans Affairs ICU nurse Alex Pretti and award-winning poet Renee Nicole Good.
The agencies have also deported people from the U.S. without due process, ripped children from their parents, and ushered thousands of untrained agents into cities and neighborhoods where they are not wanted.
A CBS News poll published days before Pretti’s killing on Saturday in Minneapolis found that 61 percent of surveyed Americans felt that ICE agents were “too tough” when stopping and detaining people.
In the face of ICE’s seemingly endless violence, thousands of Minnesotans have risen up in protest, creating a call for change so loud that even Washington couldn’t ignore it.
By Monday, Donald Trump had unveiled a new plan for Minnesota in a flailing Hail Mary attempt to salvage his increasingly unpopular immigration agenda. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that border czar Tom Homan would be shipped to Minnesota to run ICE and CBP. Customs and Border Protection boss Greg Bovino, on the other hand, got the boot.
Meanwhile, the president almost immediately threw the de facto leaders of his deportation scheme—namely, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller—under the bus in order to save his own skin, attempting to frame himself in front of reporters as a level-headed witness to the ICE killings rather than the primary and active architect of the agency’s recent overreach.