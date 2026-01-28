Key Witness in Alex Pretti Shooting Says Feds Are Totally Ignoring Her
Minnesota resident Stella Carlson says no one in the federal government has reached out to her while investigating the shooting.
The woman who filmed federal agents shooting and killing Alex Pretti still hasn’t been contacted by the government days later, only fanning accusations of a federal cover-up.
“Have you been contacted by anyone from the federal government?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Minnesota resident Stella Carlson, whose footage has been crucial in delegitimizing the Trump administration’s lies about Pretti. “FBI?”
“No, no, I have not. I do have a legal team now who are fielding much of that, and I am no longer accessible in those ways,” Carlson replied.
“I talked to your attorney this morning; she said she had not received any outreach from the FBI or anybody from the federal government,” Cooper said.
“I do not think they have my name yet,” said Carlson, a shocking oversight given that it’s been four days since the shooting. She then expressed that she had zero confidence in a federal investigation into Pretti’s killing.
“I have faith in various representatives throughout our country who are trying to do the right thing.… I have faith in our local government in Minnesota,” Carlson said. “But [the federal government is] trying to block that from happening. They wouldn’t even let the investigative team come to the crime scene. Their goal is to protect themselves and to spin stories.”
Speaking to an eyewitness of a killing seems to be a very basic requirement in an investigation, and yet the federal government seems to have gone out of its way not to do it. Carlson isn’t the only Minnesotan who’s been alarmed by the federal government’s sparse, shady investigative protocol here.
“Feels like a cover-up to me.… One thing’s certainly true: The state government has the right to criminally charge anyone, including a federal agent, who commits a crime in our state,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told Democracy Now! on Tuesday. “But what the federal authorities seem to be doing in the three cases of shootings here in Minnesota is to say, ‘Yeah, we kind of know that you have the right to prosecute us, so what we’re going to do is frustrate your capability of prosecuting us by grabbing evidence, by spiriting people away out of the state, by allowing our agents to wear masks so they’re never accountable.’ This is the sort of tactic that they’re using.”