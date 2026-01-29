Eight GOP Senators Join Every Democrat to Block DHS Funding Bill
Senate Democrats are finally showing a united front after federal immigration agents killed two people in Minneapolis.
Eight Republican senators joined every Democrat on Thursday to block a government spending bill, as a dispute continues over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.
The bill fell short of the 60-vote margin needed to clear debate, 45-55, setting up the possibility of a government shutdown on Saturday. The legislation included $64.4 billion for DHS, which oversees ICE. Senate Democrats are reportedly negotiating with the Trump administration on restrictions to ICE and aggressive deportations.
“This is a moment of truth,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said just before the vote. “Congress must act to rein in ICE and end the violence.”
Democrats are trying to have the DHS funding be removed from the bill while they negotiate with the GOP and White House. They’re seeking to ban federal immigration officers from wearing masks, mandate body cameras and visible identification, end random immigration sweeps, require judicial warrants for stops and searches, and require federal agents to follow the same use-of-force standards as local law enforcement.
“No more secret police,” Schumer said. “The Republican majority must step up to the plate. Republicans in Congress cannot allow this violent status quo to continue. They must work with Democrats on legislation — real legislation.”
Senate Majority Leader John Thune reportedly joined the “no” votes for procedural purposes so that if there’s a deal, the bill can be introduced quickly.
Here are the Republicans who voted no:
- Ted Budd (North Carolina)
- Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)
- Mike Lee (Utah)
- Ashley Moody (Florida)
- Rand Paul (Kentucky)
- Rick Scott (Florida)
- Tommy Tuberville (Alabama)
- John Thune (Oklahoma)