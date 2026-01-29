Eight GOP Senators Join Every Democrat to Block DHS Funding Bill

“This is a moment of truth,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said just before the vote. “Congress must act to rein in ICE and end the violence.”

Democrats are trying to have the DHS funding be removed from the bill while they negotiate with the GOP and White House. They’re seeking to ban federal immigration officers from wearing masks, mandate body cameras and visible identification, end random immigration sweeps, require judicial warrants for stops and searches, and require federal agents to follow the same use-of-force standards as local law enforcement.

“No more secret police,” Schumer said. “The Republican majority must step up to the plate. Republicans in Congress cannot allow this violent status quo to continue. They must work with Democrats on legislation — real legislation.”