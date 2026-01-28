Nicki Minaj Says She’s Team MAGA in Bizarre Presser With Trump

Diplomats present at the meeting confirmed Fico’s comments to Politico, but said they didn’t know what Trump said that alarmed Fico. The Slovakian leader is a staunch supporter of Trump, praising him for his stances on the Russia-Ukraine war and telling Americans at the Conservative Political Action Conference last year that “your president is doing Europe a great service.”

Fico denied Politico’s report in an X post Wednesday morning, saying that “no one heard anything, no one saw anything, there are no witnesses, but nothing prevented the POLITICO portal from coming up with lies.” The White House has also denied the report, calling it “absolutely total fake news.”

But the report, which Politico confirmed with diplomats from four different EU countries as well as a senior EU official, is corroborated by multiple instances of Trump’s cognitive decline. He forgot the word for Alzheimer’s in a recent interview while explaining his family history with the disease. Trump mixed up Iceland and Greenland in his Davos speech last week, and one of his former lawyers, Ty Cobb, thinks that his “dementia and the cognitive decline are palpable, as do many experts, including many physicians.” It’s obvious that the president is getting worse every day.