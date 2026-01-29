Fulton County Official Warns Trump Is Targeting Him With FBI Raid

“Fulton County has been targeted for years ... because I refused to bend to pressure,” Pitts said, referring to years of Trump-perpetuated claims that Democrats stole the 2020 general election. “Every audit, every recount, every court ruling has confirmed what we, the people of Fulton County, already knew.… Our elections were fair and accurate, and every legal vote was counted. These ongoing efforts are about intimidation and distraction, not facts.”

The Justice Department already sued the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections last month on grounds that the office didn’t comply with a subpoena demanding “used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files from the 2020 General Election in Fulton County.”

The FBI reportedly took 700 boxes of ballots and records from the 2020 election during its Wednesday raid. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was also present, raising eyebrows and eliciting conspiracy theories from all ends of the political spectrum.