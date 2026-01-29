Republicans Introduce Their Biggest Attack on Voting Rights Yet

States like Oregon have had universal mail-in ballots for years, and many states allow mail-in ballots to be counted up to a certain date if they are postmarked by Election Day. Ranked-choice voting is used for some statewide elections in Maine and Alaska, and local elections around the country.

Representative Bryan Steil, chairman of the House Administration Committee, introduced the bill, claiming it will “improve voter confidence, bolster election integrity, and make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”

What he left out in his statement was perhaps one of the bill’s most troubling features. If passed into law, each state would also have to create a single digital voter database to serve as “the official voter registration list for the conduct of all elections for Federal office in the State.”